Inter achieves heroic comeback on Sassuolo and takes the vice-leadership

THE Inter Milan won the Sassuolo, turnaround, 2-1, at the Città del Tricolore stadium, this Saturday (2), for the 7th round of the Italian Championship. The result places the Nerazzurri team in the second position of the championship, one point behind the leader. napoli.

Džeko and Lautaro Martínez scored for the current champion. Berardi netted the net for the neroverdi team.

In an agitated first half, the home owners started better and started ahead, on 21 minutes, with Bernardi, with a penalty. Behind the scoreboard, Inter pressed and had a chance to equal Barella, but Consigli made a good save. Sassuolo, in turn, could have expanded with Berardi, but this time, Handanovic sent it to corner with his fingertips, avoiding the goal.

On the way back from half-time, the hosts were much closer to making the second than to taking the tie, especially in the move of Brazilian full-back Rogerio, who stopped, once again, in the hands of Handanovic. However, who scored were the visitors. Dzeko, who had just come on for Correa, took advantage of Perisic’s cross to test and equalize the score.

From then on, the Nerazzurri grew and continued in search of a comeback. Then, in the 33rd minute, Dzeko suffered a penalty and Lautaro Martínez masterfully converted to secure the three points to the current Italian champions.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Inter surpasses the Milan and reaches the second place in the championship, with 17 points, one less than Napoli, in first place. Sassuolo appears in 12th place, with 7.

The guy: Dzeko

In his first touch of the ball, 30 seconds after entering the game, the Bosnian center forward tied for Inter, 13 minutes into the final stage. His goal changed the match scenario and made the Nerazzurri team grow to achieve the comeback. No. 9 was awarded the penalty by Lautaro Martínez.

It was bad: Skrinar

The Inter defender tried to advance the marking, failed and brought down Boga inside the area, in a very clear penalty shot, which led to Sassuolo’s first goal, beaten by Berardi.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field only after the FIFA Date, for the eighth round of the Italian, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Inter visits to lazio on Saturday (16), at 1 pm (GMT). Sassuolo faces the Genoa on Sunday (17), at 10 am (GMT).

Datasheet

GOALS: Berardi (21′ of the 1st), Džeko (13′ of the 2nd), Martínez (33′ of the 2nd)

SASSOLO: Consigli; Rogerio, Ferrari, Chiriches and Muldur; Lopez, Frattesi (Scamacca), Boga, Djuricic (Traorè) and Berardi; Defrel (Scraper). Technician: Alessio Dionisi

INTER MILAN: Handanovic; Skriniar, by Vrij and Bastoni (Dimarco); Perisic (Dzeko), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu Vidal), Barella and Dumfries (Darmian); Correa and Martínez (D’Ambrosio). Technician: Simone Inzaghi