Inter blocks Santos accounts for debt in Damião’s deal

Internacional got a favorable court decision to block Santos’ accounts. The club from Rio Grande do Sul charges amounts related to the transfer of Leandro Damião, in 2013. The action is not new, but it has progressed in recent days. The process addresses a difference in the price of the euro at the time of settlement of the deal, according to Colorado’s argument.

The information was released by the newspaper A Tribuna and confirmed to the UOL Sport by sources in Santos and also in Internacional.

The blocking of Santos accounts took place at the end of the week, after extrajudicial negotiations did not advance. Inter alleges that the club alvinegro paid installments of Damião’s transfer with a different euro exchange rate than provided for in the contract.

The boards of Santos and Inter returned to talk about the pending issue in the last hours. The two sides cite a good relationship to try, according to the sources, for a “composition” to settle the credits in favor of the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

Leandro Damião left the Beira-Rio stadium for Vila Belmiro in 2013. Santos used help from Doyen Sports to fund the operation of around 13 million euros, which had payment in installments. At the time, the euro was traded in Brazil for R$ 3.15.

Currently, Leandro Damião is in Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale. After playing for Santos, the striker played for Betis-ESP, Cruzeiro, Flamengo and returned to Internacional for Serie B. He left Brazil in 2018 to play in Japanese football.