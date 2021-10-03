iPhone 13 has camera compared to its predecessors and shows great evolution

Despite the unsurprising design and modest processing improvements, the iPhone 13 incorporates more significant advances in some areas, such as cameras. In addition to a slightly greater level of personalization and user control, Apple’s new top-of-the-line lenses feature significantly larger sensors, along with the company’s advanced optical stabilization system.

After showing itself to be one of the best smartphones to pass the camera test of the DXOMARK, the device has now been compared to its predecessors by the portal MacRumors. Facing the iPhone 6, iPhone 8 and iPhone 11, the novelty exhibited considerable advances in level of detail and dynamic range, among other improvements that put it in a comfortable position even against its newer brother.

iPhone 13 is compared to predecessors in camera test

Before starting the tests, the MacRumors highlights an interesting curiosity — of the four models, only the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 bring more than one rear camera. Both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 8 feature a single lens. Another noteworthy point is the size of the sensors, substantially larger in newer devices.

In good light conditions, the iPhone 13 is able to preserve more detail and display better dynamic range compared to past generations (Image: Playback/MacRumors)

Unsurprisingly, these differences are clearly reflected in the quality of the captured photos: in brightly lit scenes, the iPhone 6 has low definition and a more blurred appearance, while the iPhone 8 manages to maintain good sharpness and a respectable color profile, but suffers from limited dynamic range, often blowing out brightly lit regions of scenes.

The iPhone 11, on the other hand, delivers substantially better results, with better definition and good dynamic range, despite having a blurry effect in most images. As this is something unexpected, it is likely that the model’s lenses were dirty, affecting the quality of the images, a point also raised by comments in the test video.

The newly launched device also shows good evolution in low light, although it continues to suffer from some artifacts, such as lens flare (Image: Playback/MacRumors)

Regardless, the iPhone 13 shows that larger sensors can make a difference, capturing more detail, as well as reducing artifacts such as lens flare, in which light scatters through the lens. The advantages of the new generation are even more pronounced in low light, and include greater preservation of details in dark regions, as well as good control of bright spots.

O MacRumors concludes that if you’re an older iPhone user who values ​​camera quality, this is a good time to upgrade, with the iPhone 13 being the ideal choice. Also, iPhone 11 owners are still well served with the device, but will find good improvements should they decide to purchase the latest device. You can check the full comparison in the video above.

What’s New in the iPhone 13 Camera?

During the announcement of the iPhone 13 line, Apple highlighted the strong investments it has made to boost the quality of cameras for the new generation of cell phones. The first change is in processing — the A15 Bionic chipset brings a new image signal processor (ISP), more robust than the one on the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 line features significantly larger apertures and sensors, plus several software enhancements (Image: Release/Apple)

Improvements were also applied to the sensors, although the 12 MP resolution was maintained: there is Sensor-Shift stabilization across the board, while the pixels increased in size, reaching 1.5 micrometers on the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, and respectable 1.9 micrometers on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, which work at larger apertures, up to f/1.5, to capture up to 92% more light with the ultrawide lens and up to 2.2x more light with the main lens.

Finally, software optimizations were carried out enabling, among other innovations, night mode in all cameras, Smart HDR 4 technology, Cinematic Mode function with real-time depth map generation and Photographic Styles feature, with application of filters in Photos.

