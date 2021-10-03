iPhone 13 Pro Max beats Galaxy S21 Ultra performance and battery in tests

Following a good evolutionary cycle, the battery of iPhone 13 Pro Max it has already proved to be more powerful than the brothers of previous years, and now it comes to show itself more powerful than the competitor’s battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — the current South Korean flagship — as tested by the PhoneBuff channel. This week, the cell phone has already shown that it also beats the rival in terms of performance.









In the comparison of operations, even though the Samsung cell phone has a higher capacity battery, as its screen and resolution is also higher, there is a higher battery drain. The test uses a robot that performs a variety of tasks — such as making calls, sending messages, reading emails, surfing the internet, spying on Instagram, turning the screen off, watching YouTube videos, running a game, listening to songs on Spotify, and interacting on Snapchat — to keep devices in constant use for longer.

In the end, the iPhone 13 Pro Max brings the best results. The Samsung device lost most of the tasks performed, using more energy than the iPhone in almost all the scenarios described. In the end, when the S21 Ultra shut down, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was still on 25% battery power. According to the test applications, at the end, the iPhone was able to withstand a total of 28 hours and 6 minutes of direct use.





And you, what did you think of these results? Leave your impressions!

Original article (09/30/21)

A new hardware performance test of the newly released iPhone 13 Pro Max pointed out that the release of apple took advantage in direct comparison with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, one of the brand’s top-of-the-line smartphones. According to the evaluation of the YouTube channel PhoneBuff, the iPhone 13 Pro Max started losing to the competitor. Although, after a render and export a video with FilmoraGo, the Apple’s flagship managed to surpass the Galaxy.





After taking the lead, the iPhone managed to stay ahead of the Galaxy until the end of testing. However, it is worth noting that the difference between the two rivals is not stark. The iPhone 13 Pro Max won for about seven seconds in the first round of evaluation. In the second test, the distance between the two was only two seconds, but the champion is the champion and the Apple took this trophy.





As for hardware, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with the A15 processor, 6 GB of RAM1. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra used in the comparison comes with a Snapdragon 888 chip and has double the memory, 12 GB. This isn’t the first test that shows iPhone 13s with A15 Bionic chips in front of Samsung models. Speedometer reviews pointed out that Apple’s devices are almost 3x faster than the Galaxy S21 lineup. Which model do you prefer? Tell us in the comments below!