iPhone 14: smartphone may win variant with 2TB storage

The iPhone 13 hasn’t even arrived yet, but rumors and speculation about next year’s smartphone, the iPhone 14, are already populating the network. Now, there is talk of a possible variant that will have 2TB storage.
As pointed out by the Chinese portal MyDrivers:
The iPhone 13 series is on the market, and this time it’s time to talk about the next generation of iPhones – next year’s iPhone 14 will be upgraded with up to 2TB of capacity, but QLC flash memory
Rumor has it that Apple will continue to increase the iPhone’s storage capacity after adding a 1TB option to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max this year. Apparently, some partners are already working on testing new products that include flash memory upgraded to QLC flash memory and a 2TB option.
Although it’s a more obscure source, MyDrivers has already leaked accurate details about Apple’s products — such as the iPad Air.
It’s also natural to assume that Apple reserves more powerful storage configurations for the Pro lineup, so the regular iPhone 14 can be given a 1TB option. If it looks too big, just remember that the ProRes 4K videos on iPhone 13 Pro take up 6GB of storage every minute of recording..
