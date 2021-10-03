Is cutting out all the carbohydrates good? Restrictive diet can even stop the heart

“The perfect diet is the one that obeys the entire food chain. everything in excess is not good. The heart-friendly diet is rich in nutrients, proteins, vegetables, minerals. If you reduce consumption, you do not receive enough electrolytes, which can increase the chance of arrhythmia, for example”, explains Juliana Gil, a cardiologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology warned of the effects of low carbohydrate intake on the heart. According to the researchers, this restriction may increase the risk of atrial fibrillation, an alteration in heartbeat that can lead to fainting, cardiac arrest and stroke.

The cardiologist explains that, before starting a diet, it is necessary to understand the type of restriction and if it is suitable for your profile. It is also necessary to follow up with the specialist. We shouldn’t take menus from the internet and put them into practice, without the necessary adjustments.

“Each diet has its benefits. When you start a more restrictive diet, it is necessary to take into account if you have comorbidity, if you have any health problems, if it will not worsen your condition. A diet where you go a long time without eating, for example, can worsen your glucose control, it can lead to hypoglycemia. Low carb can increase oxidative stress and trigger some diseases”, he warns.