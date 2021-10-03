Is passing oil and highways to companies good or bad?

This month, the government begins new rounds of concession auctions for the private sector to manage roads and explore oil. They can generate investments of R$ 220 billion over the next 30 years, according to the Ministries of Infrastructure and Mines and Energy. For those who defend this business model, this is the best way to attract resources to areas where the country is poor and the public sector cannot afford it due to lack of money.

But the model also has critics, who highlight risks such as loss of strategic control and transfer of Brazilian assets into foreign hands.

Concessions and privatizations have been used by different governments since the 1990s, from Fernando Collor, through Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, to the current administration of Jair Bolsonaro.

See below how each type of model works and the arguments for and against them.

Concession, privatization and PPIs

The State can transfer business to the private sector in different ways, with emphasis on three.

Privatization : The government –federal, state or municipal– transfers ownership of assets, public property. The company that buys or takes over the business becomes its owner, as happened, for example, with steelmakers CSN and Usiminas, mining company Vale and aircraft manufacturer Embraer.

: The government –federal, state or municipal– transfers ownership of assets, public property. The company that buys or takes over the business becomes its owner, as happened, for example, with steelmakers CSN and Usiminas, mining company Vale and aircraft manufacturer Embraer. Concession : The government transfers the business for a certain period of time, but the assets involved continue to belong to the State. These are the cases of highway concessions, oil exploration and airports.

: The government transfers the business for a certain period of time, but the assets involved continue to belong to the State. These are the cases of highway concessions, oil exploration and airports. PPPs (Public-private partnerships): Public sector and companies act in partnership for an investment or operation of a specific business. As partners, each side invests a part and they share the results, also in fixed term contracts.

Way to attract resources and expertise that the government does not have

Advocates of transferring public business to the private sector point to reasons for this:

Government has no money: Each year, the government spends more on mandatory expenses to maintain the public machine – salaries, pensions, health, education and security. In the 2021 Budget, for example, the surplus for investments is practically zero. This situation, they highlight, was aggravated by the creation of the spending ceiling, five years ago, which prohibits the government from increasing expenses beyond the variation in inflation.

The problem, economists point out, is that about half of Brazilians do not have access to infrastructure and services, such as a sewage system and others. According to data from the Trata Brasil institute, the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) estimates the lack of roads in metropolitan regions in Brazil at 1,600 kilometers, while only 12.4% of national highways are paved, according to the Confederation National Transport (CNT).

No investments, no growth: Investment in Brazil, in relation to the size of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), is close to the lowest level in 50 years, according to FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation). If the public sector does not have the money to make investments, the population suffers, which ends up being without services, jobs and economic growth.

It would be illusory to imagine that a leap in infrastructure investments will occur through additional State expenditures in any of its spheres, federal, state or municipal. In turn, the private sector has shown an appetite to invest, as was evident in service auctions in various infrastructure segments.

Gesner Oliveira, from GO Associados

Efficiency: Economists and entrepreneurs say that the private sector is more competent to manage businesses because it seeks to make operations profitable. By transferring business to companies, governments can concentrate policies, resources and planning in sectors such as education, health and security, which are typical of the State, in the eyes of these people.

The president of Abdib (Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industry), Venilton Tadini, points out that the investments made in infrastructure in the country currently represent about half of the volume needed for Brazil to resolve bottlenecks in the economy. And, for him, the private sector is able to cover this shortage.

There is pent-up demand for infrastructure investments, on the one hand, and the state’s fiscal problem, on the other. We already have successful examples [do setor privado] in sanitation; in transport, we have the examples of concessions that were made decades ago and that work, as well as oil exploration, which has also worked with pre-salt exploration concessions.

Venilton Tadini, President of Abdib

Loss of control and outflow of dollars

The transfer of business and public goods to the private sector involves risks ranging from loss of control over a country’s strategic planning to the burning of capital, point out critics of these models.

Economist and director of Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), Fausto Augusto Junior, highlights that the State assumes responsibility for strategic sectors in countries with different economic models, such as the United States and China.

It is necessary to abandon the erroneous view that the market solves everything, since it operates in the short term, while strategic investment, which benefits the country as a whole, requires a comprehensive and long-term project.

Fausto Augusto Junior, director of Dieese

Here are some problems that models can generate, according to critics:

Damage to businesses and consumers: Hasty privatization programs, aimed at raising funds to fill gaps in government budgets, can end up creating monopolies and oligopolies, when only one or a few companies dominate an entire business. This harms consumers and companies that did not win the auctions.

Profits instead of investments: Companies that take over public affairs may seek to privilege shareholders, with distribution of profits and dividends, instead of reinvesting capital in the business, thus compromising the quality and price of the service provided.

Outflow of dollars from the country: If the companies that take on public affairs are foreign, this could represent an outflow of dollars from Brazil. After all, the profits go abroad. In addition to capital flight, decision centers also migrate abroad, which is risky in strategic sectors such as infrastructure.

The president of Cofecon (Federal Economics Council), Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, professor of the program at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo), says that privatization and concessions alone are not solutions and may even aggravate the problems that the country already has.

For him, investments made by the government should not be considered expenses, as the return on invested capital occurs over the years and not in the year in which the expense is recorded. According to Lacerda, the public sector has ways of seeking financing that make investments viable without worsening the public debt.

The big question that precedes privatization or concession is the role of the State in the economy. In the Brazilian case, the fiscal rules in force, especially the spending cap law, annihilate the State’s investment capacity, leading to the vision of privatization and concession as an alternative.

Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, president of Cofecon and professor at PUC-SP

State cannot fail to act even if it privatizes

Defenders and critics of concessions and privatizations agree on one point: the State cannot simply transfer business without establishing clear rules or forming its own bodies that guarantee the monitoring of contracts and, in the event of non-compliance, the application of penalties and the resumption of operations.

The specialist economist in infrastructure of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), Matheus de Castro, emphasizes that the modeling of each concession or privatization must be done with the participation of the private sector, users, public agencies and politicians.

It is very important that the State, when it ceases to be a business operator, exercises the regulatory role, ensuring that all conditions are respected, such as investments carried out and services offered according to the defined rules, in order to provide the population with the best service.

Matheus de Castro, from the CNI

That’s what regulatory agencies are for, for example. They are the bodies that participate in the elaboration of the rules and supervise the companies that operate in each activity — such as energy (Aneel), telecommunications (Anatel), Anac (aviation), private health (ANS), among others.

For the economics professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV-SP), Arthur Barrionuevo Filho, former adviser to Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Brazilian regulatory agencies need to be strengthened, because they lack specialists and autonomy for them to fulfill their role .

Unfortunately, in Brazil we have a historical preference for a strong and centralized Executive Power, with governments that prefer agencies with less autonomy.

Arthur Barrionuevo Filho, professor at FGV-SP

Therefore, for Barrionuevo, concessions can increase investment in the country in relation to GDP, but this does not eliminate the need for public sector reforms so that the State can expand its investment capacity.