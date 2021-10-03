Joe Biden’s Government Calls on Judge to Block Texas Anti-Abortion Law | World

The law came into effect on September 1st. For Assistant Attorney General Brian Netter, who defended the revocation of the article in a court in the city of Austin, the text represents “an open threat to the rule of law”.

In his arguments, the prosecutor described the ban as “a truly extraordinary law designed to violate the Constitution,” Netter said. According to him, a “judicial intervention” was needed to prevent the law from being applied until the case was decided.

The most restrictive law in the US

Texas law, the most restrictive of its kind in the country, prohibits abortion once an embryo’s heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks of pregnancy, and does not allow for exceptions even in cases of incest or rape.

In recent years, similar laws have been passed in other US states, but have been repealed because they violated the precedent of the Supreme Court of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion until the fetus was viable outside the womb, at approximately 22 weeks’ gestation.

Why is abortion once again a topic in the US?

The Texas rule is unique in the sense that authorizes anyone to file lawsuits against someone who has helped to perform an abortion, which led Netter to accuse state authorities of enabling a regime of “vigilant justice”.

The nine-judge Supreme Court, with a clear conservative majority, cited these “new” procedural issues when it decided last month not to intervene to block Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB-8), as had been requested by supporters. right to decide.

The federal government joined the fray, speaking of its interest in defending Americans’ constitutional rights.

Netter argued that while the United States rarely challenges state laws in court, “this process is necessary because the SB-8 represents an unprecedented attack on the supremacy of the federal government, of the federal constitution.”

Texas Attorney General William Thompson accused Netter of adopting “fiery rhetoric” and insisted the law respects Supreme Court precedent.

Judge Robert Pitman, however, replied: “If the state is so confident about the constitutionality of limitations on a woman’s access to abortion, why did it go so far as to create this unusual particular cause of action?”

Pitman may soon decide the case.