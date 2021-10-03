Jojo Todynho is criticized for ‘playing the boyfriend’ and counters

Jojo Todynho is making waves during her trip to Paris. During fashion week, she was also invited to watch the shows and had a remarkable meeting with model Naomi Campbell. On the Matheus Mazzafera youtube channel, the singer talked about what she was thinking of Europe and commented on her boyfriend, Marcio Felipe.

“You’re on the pickup team just like me, so to calm your heart what he [Marcio Felipe] is it special?”asked Matheus. Bluntly, Jojo answered what attracted her to the boy: “Violent grip that I like”. She even confessed that she likes to “dominate and be dominated” when it comes to sex.

The singer was even accused of “playing” the partner, but denied it. “Although, for us to see how prejudice is in Brazil. My boy is hot and they are saying that I am playing him. Look at me, respect me, old bitch, old retired bitch”, fired the winner of A Fazenda 12.

Afterwards, Matheus agreed and commented that if he wanted, Jojo could support her boyfriend for having the money to do so. “For sure, the money is mine, if I want to stick it in the c*. But the question is: you only talk about what you live, the particular you don’t know”, pinned the famous one.

Some weeks ago, Jojo resumed with the boy during a trip to Paraty, as exclusive photos of EM OFF were shown. The two had stopped appearing together after Marcio’s ex explained that she was “exchanged” by the singer from Rio. Despite the confusion, the couple stayed together.

Missing his beloved, Marcio sent a message on Instagram Stories. When publishing a photo with Jojo Todynho, he revealed that he was homesick, since he stayed in Brazil, while the artist is in the European country. “It’s time to go back to kill the longing, right?”, wrote the guy who is successful with videos on TikTok.

Also this week, Jojo showed her meeting with actor Cauã Reymond. Along with other friends, the funkeira and Mariana Goldfarb’s husband had dinner at a restaurant in Paris. At one point she made an unusual request to the heartthrob. Upon revealing that she wants to be a mother, the famous woman asked for some semen from the artist.

“I would like to know, Cauã, if you put [o sêmen] in a little cup, and I throw here [na vagina]… In 2024, I want to be a mother and I want to do natural insemination. As you already have Mariana [Goldfarb, mulher de Reymond], it’s not treason”, said Jojo, eliciting laughter from Cauã.