Jorge Bischoff arrives at 90 stores of his shoe brand

From his childhood in the shoe factories to the creation of his own brand, stylist Jorge Bischoff has traced a long path in the footwear market. Today one of the main names in the premium segment, the businessman from Rio Grande do Sul has been working, amidst the pandemic, to expand his franchise model.

With the forecast to close the year with 15 new stores, he is preparing to accelerate the expansion in 2022. “I have the impression that we will have a record of openings next year.”

In the year that Jorge Bischoff turns 18, the entrepreneur will reach the mark of 90 stores across the country. In parallel, he also runs Loucos & Santos, the group’s youngest brand, specialized in sales to multi-brand shoe stores and which charges around 40% below the values ​​of the main business.

The company’s forecast is to reach BRL 121 million in sales in 2021, growth of 42% compared to the previous year, with 1.6 million pieces produced. For 2022, the goal is to reach a total of 2.2 million pairs of shoes.

Son of workers in the footwear industry, Bischoff had his first job in a factory at the age of 12 and, throughout his life, participated in all stages of production of a shoe. After having his own factory, the stylist decided to specialize in product development — opening a design studio that developed collections for other brands.

I was born in the middle of leather and shoe glue. Children usually play other things, I played on the factory floor where I grew up.

Jorge Bischoff, stylist

It was at this time, thanks to the suggestion of a journalist specialized in the sector, that he had the idea of ​​setting up his own brand. And he decided that the shoes would bear his name. “First I thought: imagine, a little German from Rio Grande do Sul, that difficult name… But I decided to go ahead”, he recalls.

Disputing the space with Arezzo and Schutz, the stylist from Rio Grande do Sul differentiated himself from other franchises that seek the same audience, says footwear market consultant Luciano Pires Cerveira. “Bischoff has built its own design identity. There are other names in the industry, but they are down in both brand positioning and price.”

According to Bischoff, the average price of the products is around R$ 350 to R$ 400. Some exclusive products, made of exotic animal leather or studded with gemstones, can cost up to R$ 6 thousand – in the case of a barrel boot tall, made of python snakeskin, and monogrammed travel bags.

exterior

Although the next two years should be dedicated to expansion in the country, Bischoff already sees an acceleration of sales abroad from 2023. Today, the brand is sold in 700 stores in 60 countries. According to the stylist, exports currently represent approximately 20% of total sales.

Bischoff is already thinking about looking for investors who sustain the long-term goals, either by going to the Stock Exchange or by private equity funds (which buy shares in companies). “It’s no use thinking I’m not going to sell a part of the company, because at some point that will be inevitable.”