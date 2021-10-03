Juca: Corinthians and Flamengo will benefit from the return of the public – 10/02/2021

The Brazilian Championship will once again have audiences in the stands at the games as of today, which has not happened since the end of the 2019 competition, as since the last edition the competition was played amidst the pandemic, with only the matches between Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians, and between Palmeiras and Juventude still without fans among those scheduled for this weekend.

on the podcast Ball Posse #165, Juca Kfouri analyzes who wins with the return of the presence of the public and highlights the case of Corinthians, which has one of the worst performances as home team, as well as Flamengo, due to the weight of the presence of the supporter, while considering that Palmeiras may have problems with lack of patience in the way of playing.

“Itaquera became Corinthians’ tomb, Corinthians lost more than it won this season at the Brasileirão there in Itaquera. Obviously, with the return of Fiel and with this team that Corinthians built, it will benefit. Flamengo, my God, the Flamengo did poorly in some games at the beginning of the season because of the annoyance of playing in the empty Maracanã, imagine this team driven by the nation,” says Juca.

“I think that Palmeiras may have losses because the peanut team, there is no doubt that in that game against Atlético-MG 0-0, from the 15th minute of the second half, it would disturb a barbarity. I think Bragantino will be harmed. because he will always play in the minority again even when he plays in Bragança against teams from São Paulo, for example”, he adds.

The journalist says that the championship should have an impact with the return of the fans, highlighting how in many rounds the visitors got the better of them while the games were played with empty stands.

“That the return of the public must have an influence, it must. There are countless rounds in which there were more victories by visitors than victories by homemakers, there were even rounds where there was no home victory, six away victories and four draws, one thing impressive and not only in Brazil, this also happened in Europe, even in Germany”, says Juca.

“The public will have an influence, I have no doubt, as it has influence, among other things, not just on the team’s enthusiasm, on refereeing. We know that with a public, the home referee tends to be homegrown,” he concludes.

