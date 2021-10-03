Julia Franhani, Lucas Penteado’s fiancée, manifests after being accused by him of treason; Actor also breaks silence and asks

At dawn this Saturday (2), Julia Franhani, Lucas Penteado’s fiancée, spoke about the controversy of the alleged betrayal of the boy. The day before, the ex-BBB opened a live on Instagram, in which he filmed the girl and a security guard and accused them of having an affair. The subject was talked about on social media throughout the day.

The makeup artist started the text saying that both she and Lucas are fine: “For those who really care, everything is resolved. I’m already at my house in São Paulo and everything is fine. Lucas is also fine and at home. At the moment, I’m not able to talk about it and I don’t see the need either”.

Next, Julia rebuked the attitude of haters who have been criticizing her and insisted that she did not betray her fiance. “I need to rest and get my head on straight so I can deal with these ‘scrooge’ people on the internet. You are sick, go get treatment! And to be clear, there was no betrayal. See, internet judges?”, shot.

The attacks, however, did not cease. In the morning, the young woman then vented, asking people to reevaluate this type of behavior. “What’s your problem? They are playing with a very serious matter and will not be coming on my profile to attack me that this will be resolved. I just want to rest in peace for a while, but you won’t even let us do that. Have more empathy! More peace and less war”, he wrote.

Hairstyle, in turn, also spoke briefly about the case and asked that Julia not be convicted by her followers. “When things lighten up, I’ll take a stand… Until then, I ask everyone who has accompanied me and supported my work to stop the attacks against her and her family. And stop creating fakes and impersonating Julia. She’s not even on the social network, so please calm down. We will soon speak”, warned.

On the afternoon of this Friday (1st), the couple was caught at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro and, in the photos, we can see the girl, apparently shaken and in tears, seeking comfort from the boy. Check out the clicks:

remember the case

Lucas Penteado saw his name among the most talked about topics on Twitter in the early hours of Friday (1st), after opening a controversial live on Instagram. The ex-BBB videotaped his fiancee and security guard who he said were having an affair, and decided to share the situation with his followers. In one of the records, the actor filmed the girl and a man in a suit, and he fought, quite annoyed.

Then Julia tried to leave, but was stopped by Lucas, who changed. “You can come back, you can come back! Don’t get crazy! She is trying to leave through another ordinance. At the main entrance, everyone is waiting for you there“, stated the boy, while the girl asked for him “stop that“. In another video, the ex-BBB appeared charging his girlfriend about the interviews he did citing the relationship. The announcement of the engagement of the two was made during the participation in “Altas Horas” on September 19th. Watch the videos: