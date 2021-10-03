Juliette causes climax by citing Iorc in front of Anavitória | Fame | Online Diary

Singer Juliette Freire, 31, caused a real break with the duo Anavitória on the TVZ (Multishow) program by praising musician Tiago Iorc, 35, in front of them. In 2020, Iorc stopped producing the duo’s records and this resulted in an unease between the parties.

The unusual moment occurred in the edition of Thursday (30), live, and left the girls disconcerted. In a Truth or Aftermath game, each one should reveal who their crush would be, that is, the person they would date.

“Does it have to be Brazilian?” asked Juliette. “Yeah, because that’s where it’s possible,” said Vitória Falcão. “Everyone already knows, mine is Tiago Iorc”, the winner of Big Brother Brasil 21 said.

In early June 2020, Iorc announced that, after ending the partnership with businessman and actor Felipe Simas, with whom he had worked since 2010, he had created his own office to take care of all matters related to his career.

Thus, he also stopped producing Anavitória’s records, which continued to be managed by Simas. At the beginning of the duo’s career, the manager had invited the singer-songwriter to take care of their musical production.

Professional disagreements between the parties were the reason alleged at the time for the termination of the relationship. Days after the ending, however, during a live festival, Ana Caetano made a vengeance by introducing the song “Trevo (Tu)”, which was part of the duo’s first album, released in 2016.

Without mentioning the name of Tiago Iorc, co-author of the track that, according to her, “opened many doors and was very special”, the singer said that the composer would be preventing them from re-recording the song for a project that the duo would launch.

Tiago Iorc received the hint and the next day he posted a video statement on his Instagram in response. The singer started off joking that it was being canceled on Saturday, but soon changed the tone of speech.

Making it clear that he felt extremely uncomfortable about speaking out publicly on a matter he considered to be private, James stated that he understood the girls’ feelings and that he would probably feel the same way if he didn’t know what was going on behind it all.

“It is evident that, in your thoughtless attitude of making it public, you really, of the mass, don’t know the half of it,” he said. “The office that manages your career, which no longer works, has repeatedly sabotaged my work, acting in bad faith to harm me,” he said at the time.