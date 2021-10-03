‘Julio is your brother’ · TV News

Arlete (Elizabeth Savala) will make a bombshell revelation for Eric (Mateus Solano) in Pega Pega. Even having sworn to keep a secret from the past, the taxi driver will decide to open up about the affair she had with the businessman’s father. “Julio [Thiago Martins] he’s your brother,” will shoot the driver in the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At home straight from Claudia Souto’s serials, Bebeth’s father (Valentina Herszage) goes to Arlete to clear up a conversation he had with Athaíde (Reginaldo Faria). “I can’t believe this story. You had an affair with my father? How long did it last?”, questioned the owner of Carioca Palace.

Elza’s sister (Nicette Bruno) will tell that the relationship lasted a few years. “My father… He never let any of that show, that he had an affair with you, with any other woman. So dedicated to my mother, who, by the way, at the time you’re talking about, was already sick”, he’s going to be shocked Luiza’s husband (Camila Queiroz).

“I was very sick. Maybe you don’t remember the extent because you were still very young, but your father was extremely fragile. I think that’s why our relationship was so deep”, will claim Pedrinho’s (Marcos Caruso) lover. The executive will connect the dots and understand where the taxi driver wants to go with the confession: “Júlio… I can’t believe this”.

“That’s exactly it. I swore to myself that I would never tell this story to anyone. Nobody knows. But after I saw you so close. You, Julio, Bebeth… Knowing that…”, the woman will release . “That we are related?” the protagonist will perceive. “The Julio with whom you fight so much, so much you judge… Julio is your brother”, will admit the character of Elizabeth Savala.

Arlete will expose secret of the past to Eric

Kinship with thief

The rich man will be taken by surprise by the revelation: “I can’t even… It’s very hard to believe this story.” The taxi driver will suggest that they have a DNA test, and the businessman will be angry when he thinks you are insinuating that the waiter is also entitled to his father’s estate.

Offended, Prazeres’ sister (Cristina Pereira) will explain why she decided to bring the secret to light: “I can’t stand to see you humiliating my son anymore”. “Your son committed a crime”, will retort Maria Pia’s friend (Mariana Santos). In tears, Arlete will vent:

I was the one who committed the biggest crime, I didn’t tell Euclides that Júlio is his son. Who stole the most was me. I robbed Julio of the right to live in comfort. Comfort you’ve had your whole life.

Eric will ask you to keep it a secret for a while. “I kept this story all my life to myself. But now I have to, after I told you, I have to tell Julio,” Arlete will say. However, the taxi driver will end up accepting to wait until the executive manages to digest everything.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

