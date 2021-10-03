Justice denies request by the Federal District and 12 states to suspend Petrobras advertising on gasoline prices | Federal District

In the action, the group claimed that the state-owned company discloses “misleading advertising”, for omitting the value of anhydrous ethanol mixed with gasoline in the composition of the fuel price. However, when analyzing the case, judge Sandra Cristina Candeira de Lira understood that there is no false information in the advertisement.

The decision may be appealed. O g1questioned the Attorney General’s Office of the DF (PGDF) and Petrobras about the decision, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

They sign the order, in addition to the DF:

Rio Grande do Sul

For

Maranhão

Sergipe

Piauí

Bahia

Amazons

Pernambuco

Holy Spirit

Goiás

Amapá

Minas Gerais

The video questioned in the process is on the Petrobras website. For the states, advertising is intended to “mislead consumers.”

According to the lawsuit, by claiming that it receives only R$ 2 per liter of gasoline sold, Petrobras omits the cost of anhydrous ethanol, mixed with fuel for sale at service stations, and suggests that taxes are the main cause of the high values of marketing.

“By separating Petrobras’ realization value from the cost of Anhydrous Ethanol, which is added at the rate of 27% to each liter of the mixture, it makes the consumer believe that the final value of the product is R$ 2.00 and that the rest of the price until reaching the final value, whether due to taxes, in particular due to the disproportionate emphasis given to the form of ICMS levy”, says the process.

“The company induces consumers to think that the value of gasoline is lower than it actually is, creating the impression that the portion of taxes is much higher than the value of the product itself,” he continues.

When analyzing the case, judge Sandra Cristina Candeira de Lira states that, in the video, “no untrue information or information that should be considered abusive is evidenced”.

According to the magistrate, anhydrous ethanol is produced from sugarcane, and Petrobras “has no interaction in this process, since its scope of work is linked to fossil fuels (originated from petroleum)”.

“In the case of the case, in non-exhaustive cognition, the confrontation carried out allowed us to reach the understanding that the defendant only reproduced official and widely publicized information both by the Regulatory Agency responsible for the fuel sector, as well as by the Ministry of Mines and Energy in a manner correct,” he says in the decision.

The judge’s determination is temporary and the merits of the action will still be judged. The federation units ask that Petrobras be ordered to produce new informative content, which undoes the “mistake”, in addition to the payment of collective pain and suffering.