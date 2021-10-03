Kaio Jorge debuts, Locatelli scores at the end, Juventus beats Torino in derby and touches the G-4

Victory of the Old Lady in Derby della Mole! With Locatelli’s goal at the end, the youth hit the Turin 1-0, this Saturday (2), at the Estádio Olímpico, in Turin, for the 7th round of the Italian Championship.

Team led by Massimiliano Allegri reaches its third straight win and is one point away from Pomegranate, first team of the G-4. The match also marked the debut of Kaio Jorge, who entered the final minutes.

In the first half, the hosts were better and created opportunities that brought more danger to the goal than the visitors. However, they missed on the last ball. Mandragora almost opened the scoring, but stopped in a great defense from Szczesny. At the start of the match, McKennie had the best chance so far for Juve, but failed to break the net.

On the way back from the break, Allegri served Cuadrado for Kean and the substitution soon took effect. No. 11 found Alex Sandro, who forced Milinkovic to work. Afterwards, the Colombian kicked from outside the area to defend the opposing goalkeeper. From then on, Juve improved and the game was balanced in possession of the ball, but with little danger for both sides. Until the 41st minute, Locatelli beat placed to guarantee the three points to the Old Lady!

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Old Lady is 8th place, with 11 points, one less than Roma, which opens the G-4. Toro, on the other hand, drops to 10th place, with 8.

The guy: Locatelli

The midfielder scored a beautiful goal in the 41st minute of the second half and guaranteed the three points to Juve! He had already hit the net and assisted in the victory against the Sampdoria by 3 to 2 in the last round.

Kaio Jorge: from controversy to debut

Last week, Kaio Jorge was involved in a controversy after the Santos defeat by Juventude by Brasileirão, by posting the following sentence on social networks: ”True, the problem was the attacker himself”.

This Saturday, the player made his debut with the Juve shirt when he replaced Chiese at the end of the match. He also participated in a play in which he pulled the counterattack, but which ended up on the crossbar with Kulusevski’s kick.

upcoming games

The two teams will return to the field only on October 17th, after the FIFA Date, for the eighth round of the Italian, broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Torino visits the napoli, at 1 pm (from Brasília). Later, at 3:45 pm (GMT), Juventus receives the Pomegranate.

Datasheet

GOALS: Locatelli (41′ from the 2nd T)

TORINO: Milinkovic; Izzo, Bremer and Ricardo Rodriguez; Singo, Mandragora, Pobega, Ola Aina (Ansaldi); Brekalo (Rincón), Lukic (Linetty) and Sanabria (Baselli). Technician: Ivan Juric

YOUTH: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini and Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie and Bernardeschi (Kulusevski); Chiesa (Kaio Jorge) and Kean (Cuadrado). Coach: Massimiliano Allegri