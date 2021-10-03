Keno leaves the bench, scores, Atlético-MG ends Internacional’s undefeated streak and wins again

This Saturday (2) the Atlético-MG returned to win in Brazilian championship. Playing at home, in Mineirão, for the 23rd round of the competition, the rooster won the International, who came from an unbeaten streak, by 1-0 and remains firmly in the lead of the dispute.

The only goal of the match was scored by Keno, who left the bench and was the great hero of the Minas Gerais club. Who gave the assistance was the shirt 7 Hulk.

The game was also Atlético’s first commitment since being eliminated by Palmeiras, last Tuesday (28), in the Libertadores semifinal. The fans were once again present and supported the players during the 90 minutes on the field.

In the first half, the defenses of the two teams were very well positioned and the game was more disputed in midfield. Even so, both sides had chances to score, especially Internacional, who were in danger more than once in the final minutes.

In the 45th minute, Yuri Alberto received it from Edenílson and submitted a first-rate submission at the entrance to the area. The goalkeeper Éverson, very well placed, made a great save and saved the Minas Gerais team.

Before, at 31 minutes, the rooster won the embezzlement of the right side Mariano, who complained of pain in his leg and asked to be replaced. Guga entered his place.

On the way back to the second half, the hosts started better and this was reflected in the final score of the game. The changes of the coach Cuca, who spent the five substitutions, was also providential. One of them was Keno, who took Jair’s place in the 17th minute.

Then, at 32 minutes, the attacker scored the winning goal. Hulk received from Guga in the area, dribbled Rodrigo Dourado and played for Keno, who was an opportunist, swelled the net.

Keno’s goal was number 1,000 in the history of Atlético-MG in the running points.

With the victory, Atlético-MG won again after three straight draws, adding up all competitions, and one of them for the Brazilian, with São Paulo;

Internacional, on the other hand, lost again after a streak of eight games unbeaten. In the last four rounds, the team came from four straight victories.

Championship status

Atlético-MG was 49 points and is still ahead of the Brazilian Championship, now 11 points to vice-leader Palmeiras.

Inter, in turn, follows in 7th in the table, with the same 32 points, and three behind Flamengo, the team that currently opens the G-4.

The guy: Keno

The forward took the field to change the game’s history. After the substitution that put him in the match, Keno was in danger more than once, in one of them he scored Atlético’s winning goal at home.

Keno celebrating goal for Atlético-MG over Internacional, for the Brazilian Gledson Tavares/Framephoto/Gazeta Press

upcoming games

Atlético-MG returns to the field on Wednesday (6), again for the Brazilian, away from home against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. The match is valid for round 24 of the competition.





On the same day, and again away from home, the Colorado face the Ceará, at Arena Castelão.

Datasheet

Atlético-MG 1 x 0 International

GOALS: Atlético-MG: Keno (32′ 2nd T)

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Zaracho (Dylan Borrero), Jair (Keno), Allan and Nacho Fernández (Tchê Tchê); Hulk and Eduardo Sasha (Savarino). Technician: Cuca.

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Lindoso (Guerrero) and Rodrigo Dourado; Edenilson, Patrick and Taison; Yuri Alberto. Technician: Diego Aguirre.