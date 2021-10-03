Keno scores a historic goal, Atlético-MG wins Internacional and remains firmly in the lead of Brasileirão

In a tough duel, with a lot of strength from the defenses, the Atlético-MG won the Internacional by 1-0, goal by Keno, this Saturday, October 2, at Mineirão, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo remains firmly in the lead of the Brasileirão, keeping a good distance between the team and its competitors for the national title.

+ See the Brasileirão table and simulate the results of the games

Rooster won Inter at Mineirão (Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional)

With the result, the team alvinegro reached 49 points and is another round far away from rivals. Internacional, with a good first half, but poorly in the second, follows with 32 points, in seventh position.

Keno’s goal was Atlético’s thousandth in the history of Brasileirão in the era of straight points. And, more than the three points, the way the team reacted after the elimination of the Libertadores was the main message given to the fans, renewing their confidence in the team to end the 50-year fast without winning the Brazilian Nationals.

Solid defenses and no goal in the first half

The defensive systems of Galo and Inter were firm in the initial stage. Both well posted, allowing few spaces for attacks. And yet it was not a fought duel. Both teams pursued the game.

Atlético-MG makes important changes to “oxygenate” the team



The entries of Keno and Savarino made Rooster faster on the field. Knowing that Inter was doing well in defense, with two dribbling sprinters, the chance of opening the Colorado defense was greater. And so it was, with good chances created.

Nacho and Zaracho didn’t work

The two Argentines are always expected to arm the team well in attack. But, they made an inconsistent and lackluster match. And that resulted in little attacking force for much of the game.

Diego Aguirre has an adjusted team, but it depends a lot on the collective

The team from Rio Grande do Sul is well trained, has good values, like Taison and Edenílson, but they don’t have an extensive squad, in which they can make several changes, as Cuca did in the match. The team got tired in the second half and Atlético increased their game volume.

With the “short” cast, Aguirre made only one change

Despite having the right to five changes, Diego Aguirre only put Guerrero on the field, even though he needed to change the way Inter played, who was pressured by Galo. Technical stuff.

Keno changed the game and the score in Mineirão

If he wasn’t hitting the ball on the ball, Rooster hit the nail on the head when putting Keno on the field. He went on top of the Inter defense, opened spaces and was crowned with a great performance and a goal, after an assist from Hulk. The goal scored by the attacker is historic. It was the number 1000 of Galo in the history of Brasileirão of running points.

Rooster “breaks mourning” after elimination in Libertadores and can go in search of bi

Defeating Inter had a double meaning: to increase the advantage over their rivals in the fight for the championship and also to exorcise the departure of Libertadores for Palmeiras, which affected the team a lot. The team reacted well and remains firm to get out of the 50-year fast without the Brazilian title.

upcoming games

Galo will have Chapecoense in the 24th round, on Wednesday, October 6th, at 7 pm, at Arena Condá. Colorado plays on the same day and time against Ceará, at Castelão.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

​

ATHLETIC-MG 1 X 0 INTERNATIONAL

Date: October 2, 2021

Schedule: 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (both from SP)

VAR: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Goals: Keno, at 32′-2ºT (1-0)

Yellow cards: Guilherme Arana (ATL), Zaracho (ATL), Nacho Fernández (ATL), Rodrigo Dourado (INT), Victor Cuesta (INT), Junior Alonso (ATL), Cuca (ATL)

Red cards: there was not

Public/Income: 7166 gifts – R$ 355,804.00

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: Cuca)

​

Everson; Mariano (Guga, at 31′-1ºT), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair (Keno, at 15′-2ºT), Zaracho (Dylan Borrero, at 30′-2ºT) and Nacho (Tchê Tchê, at 30′-2ºT); Hulk and Sasha (Savarino, 15′-2ºT)

INTERNATIONAL (Technician: Diego Aguirre)

​

Daniel; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado (Paolo Guerrero, 35′-2ºT), Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.