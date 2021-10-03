Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii and spews “hairs of glass”

For two days, the Kilauea volcano has been erupting, sending lava and wire-like pieces of volcanic glass known as “Skin’s hair” into the skies of Hawaii, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS, the acronym in English) and the National Weather Service of the country.

As Science Alert reports, the eruption began around 3:20 pm Hawaiian time (10:20 pm GMT) on Wednesday (29), when a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory webcam detected a glow on the summit. from Kilauea. This glow indicated a lava eruption taking place in Halema’uma’u crater.

A low source of magma near the center of the crescent lava lake Halema’uma’u. Image:: M. Patrick / USGS

The webcam images also revealed fissures at the base of Halema’uma’u crater, which released magma flows onto the surface of the lava lake that was active until May 2021, according to an official USGS statement.

Kilauea volcano eruption is still confined in summit crater

Also according to the USGS, the eruption of the Kilauea volcano – located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park – is restricted to Halema’uma’u crater, meaning that, at least so far, it is not a threat to the public.

“Right now we don’t believe anyone is in danger and we want to remind people that the park is still open,” Cyrus Johnasen, a Hawaii county spokesman, told KHON2 news station, urging caution on the part of people, especially those who have breathing problems.

However, the part of the park where the eruption is taking place is closed to the public, according to the USGS.

Due to the eruption, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the Kilauea volcano’s alert level to “alert,” and its aviation color coding from orange to red, which warns pilots of possible ash emissions.

According to the USGS, these are the highest alert levels, meaning that “a major volcanic eruption is imminent, ongoing or suspected, with dangerous activity both on the ground and in the air.”

Pilots see strands of glass in the sky that could pose a danger in drinking water

Several pilots flying aircraft near Kilauea late on Wednesday reported seeing the golden strands of glass in the sky in the park. The “Hair of Pele” was named after the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes. Legend has it that Pele inhabits the interior of Kilauea.

“Skin hairs” form when gas bubbles inside lava explode on the surface. “The bursting bubbles fly out and part of them stretches into very long strands, sometimes reaching or passing two feet,” Don Swanson, research geologist at Hawaii Volcanoes Observatory. “Although they are beautiful, Pele’s hair poses a great danger if ingested through drinking water,” warned Swanson.

The current eruption is the latest in a long string of volcanic activity on Kilauea. At an altitude of more than 1,200 meters above ground, the shield-shaped volcano has a magma pumping system that extends more than 60 kilometers below the Earth, according to the USGS.

In its 34th eruption since 1952, Kilauea is working hard this year. From December 2020 to May 2021, a summit eruption formed a lava lake inside Halema’uma’u crater, and in August a series of small earthquakes shook the summit.

