Korean music festival puts Roberto Carlos among the most talked about subjects on the networks; understand

The singer Roberto Carlos is among the most talked about subjects on the internet, this Saturday (2/10), for an unusual reason, which comes from the other side of the world. An event that mobilizes K-pop fans around the world, especially in Brazil, The Fact Music Awards, held by a South Korean news portal, placed the name of the King among the most typed terms on Twitter.

Fans of Korean culture who follow the broadcast in Brazil of the event saw similarities between the solo performance of 30-year-old South Korean singer Lim Young-woong and the classic Christmas shows promoted by Roberto Carlos on TV Globo.

“Did the Koreans, at the turn (of the year), do you get the whole family together on the living room sofa to see the Korean Roberto Carlos’ one-year special?” joked a Twitter user on the microblog. It didn’t take long for the nicknames “Roberto Carlos Korean” and “Roberto Carlos da Korea” to go viral and the term “Roberto Carlos” reached the world on the social network. It’s Roberto Carlos from Korea,” wrote another internet user.

This Lim Young Woong is like roberto carlos from korea — nina⁷🐙💜 (@pjmxxy) October 2, 2021

The seemingly banal joke shows the strength that Korean music (so-called “k-pop”) — usually performed by boy bands or girl bands — has recently gained in Brazil, one of the biggest consumers of the genre in the world.

PQP don’t scare me, Twitter, I saw Roberto Carlos on trending I almost died of my heart thinking that something had happened to King Roberto pic.twitter.com/yWWqaucqjb — Read Force Ghost (@ReadForceGhost) February 11, 2020

In fact, a survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, carried out in 18 countries by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange between September and November 2020, showed Brazil as the third place where the audience for Korean dramas grew the most, compared to the period before the pandemic. Malaysia came first and Thailand second. After Brazil, appear the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan.