Leopoldina makes disgusting blackmail with Luísa; know which · TV news

Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will put Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) against the wall in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The princess will reveal that she always knew about her affair with Pedro (Selton Mello) and will charge dearly to keep the secret. She will demand that the governess convince the monarch not to give her hand as a consolation prize to the suitor passed over by Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

As a child, the young woman caught her father kissing the governess in the gardens of Quinta da Boa Vista. She even revolted with Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella), who assumed that she already knew about her husband’s infidelity — and even asked her daughter to keep her mouth shut.

Leopoldina, however, will have her tongue in her teeth in the scenes that will be shown on the next 12th in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. She will talk too much when she discovers that the countess intends to give her in marriage to one of the nobles who will dispute her sister’s hand.

Luísa will have invited the French Count Gastão de Orleans (Daniel Torres) to meet Isabel, but Teresa Cristina will face her rival when requesting the presence of the German Duke Luís Augusto (Gil Coelho) at the palace.

The character of Bruna Griphao will go into turmoil when he discovers Pedro’s intention to offer him the “leftovers” of the heiress to the throne. In love with Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes), she will surprise Dominique’s mother (Thor Becker) with blackmail.

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) in the six o’clock soap opera

Leopoldina will finally explain to the noblewoman played by Mariana Ximenes the reason for so much nagging, since she always knew about her forbidden romance with the emperor. She will also demand a small favor in exchange for a few more years of silence — just convince her father not to marry her against her will.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

