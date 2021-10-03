Live Football: Ypiranga-RS vs Tombense today duel for the second phase of Serie C

At the live football, Ypiranga-RS and Tombense, start the second phase of the Brazilian Series C Championship, in a confrontation that promises to be very interesting and one of the most disputed in theory.

Ypiranga-RS and Tombense in this live football will play at the Colosso da Lagoa stadium, at 19:00 (Brasilia time) for the first round of the Brazilian Series C Championship of this second phase, and Futemax will follow this duel in detail.

Aware of the changes that need to be made, Ypiranga-RS almost got access to live football last year, but, due to a combination of results not very favorable, they did not move up to the second division. On the other hand, the Tombense team is the strongest in the interior of Minas Gerais, and therefore, wants to reach the second national division for the first time.

Live Football: Ypiranga-Rs Wants Access

Given what has been accomplished so far, the Ypiranga-Rs team comes with a good baggage and this time, it promises to be more intense and balanced, as it is one of the main experienced teams in its group.

Knowing these possibilities, the team needs to start with the right foot, to finally gain access to the national second division. It is noteworthy that the beautiful campaign carried out in the qualifying phase, helped at least to assemble a competitive team, only behind Novorizontino.

On the sides of Tombense, in fact with the campaign it carried out, it helped at least to maintain prestige and to be the main team in the interior of Minas Gerais, only behind América-MG, Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG itself. Therefore, he wants to have an unprecedented access to the national second division.

In the qualifying phase, the team from the city of Tombos was in second place, just behind Novorizontino, with 27 points, and brought hopes for the match soon.

Probable match lineups

Ypiranga-RS : Deivity; Muriel, Douglas, Kanu and Jonathan; Mikael, Clayton, Silvano, Luiz Felipe and Dico; Quirinus.

: Deivity; Muriel, Douglas, Kanu and Jonathan; Mikael, Clayton, Silvano, Luiz Felipe and Dico; Quirinus. tombense: Felipe Garcia; David, Moisés, Bruno Bispo and Manoel; Rodrigo, Eduardo Neto and Jefferson Renan (Luiz Otávio); Jean Lucas, Everton Galdino and Rubens.

Technical sheet of the clash