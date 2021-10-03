Locatelli scores in the 41st minute of the 2nd half and guarantees Juventus victory over rival Torino | italian football

As has been routine since last season, Juventus struggled to assert themselves on the field. Only the recent writing in the Derby della Mole was stronger than anything this Saturday. For the 27th time in 33 clashes this century, the team alvinegra beat rival Torino. In the opponent’s stadium, thanks to a goal by Locatelli, in a precise half-moon shot straight into the corner, 41 minutes into the second half, he won 1-0, for the seventh round of the Italian Championship.

1 of 2 Locatelli celebrates Juventus goal over Torino — Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca Locatelli celebrates Juventus goal over Turin — Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The victory is only Juventus’ third in the current season. calcium, but the third in a row. With 11 points now, he moved up two places, to eighth, and left his rival behind. Torino has eight and is in 10th.

The score 1-0 was repeated by Juventus in the derby nine times in 33 clashes since 2001. For the 12th time in the century, they won by a slight advantage over their rivals. Meanwhile, Torino only celebrated one victory over their biggest opponent in two decades. It was on April 26, 2015, at home, for 2 to 1.