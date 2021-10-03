O Paris Saint-Germain had performance to forget in the defeat against the Rennes. Overcome 2-0 by coach Bruno Genési’s teamo On a Sunday (03) inspired by the young Kamaldeen Sulemana, 19, the Parisians met their first defeat in the current season. French Championship.

But in a game where nothing worked, the biggest negative highlight was Neymar. In an evaluation of the performances made by the newspaper le Parisien, the Brazilian was the one who received the lowest score (2.5), and also a ‘cornetad’.

“His worst performance of the season. With 22 lost balls in the 82 he played until he was replaced by Icardi, the formerBarcelona lost balls everywhere”, published the newspaper, recalling a lost chance for the shirt 10 in the first half, when PSG could have gone out in front of the scoreboard. “Neymar also lost the ball in Rennes’ first goal”.

The best in the field against Rennes, according to the evaluation of le Parisien, it was Messi. The ace hit Gomis’ crossbar in a beautiful free kick and even tried to create on the field, but he couldn’t produce enough to ‘carry’ PSG towards victory. Got a grade of 5.

Neymar in a Paris Saint-Germain match against Rennes LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

The last piece of the Parisian offensive trident, Mbappé was also criticized by the newspaper, although he managed to swing the net, but in a goal that was disallowed for offside.

The Frenchman still wasted at least two clear chances to score. “It didn’t shine either”, published the le Parisien, who gave a score of 4 to the attacker.

Defeated for the 1st time in this edition of the French Championship, Paris Saint-Germain is parked on 24 points after nine disputed rounds, but without any risk of losing the isolated lead.

PSG will have a long recovery period due to FIFA Date, and will only return to work on the 15th, Friday, when it will receive the Angers in the Park of Princes.