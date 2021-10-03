Lower growth with more inflation reignites discussion about stagflation – 10/02/2021 – Market

The risk of global stagflation — or at least a period of lower growth with slightly higher inflation — has once again entered economists’ radar.

Expectations are for more persistent inflation, amplified recently by an energy price shock. The fragility and inequality in the recovery of the world economy, however, put central banks and authorities in several countries facing the dilemma of having to control the rise in prices without drastically dropping demand.

Several multilateral institutions, such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the World Bank and the OECD (a group that brings together large advanced and emerging economies), have already warned of the risk of an abrupt withdrawal of economic stimuli combined with a round of monetary tightening that has already begun in several developing countries, including Brazil.

Stagflation is characterized by an economy with rising inflation and not growing. In other words, a situation in which fiscal and monetary stimuli do not generate growth and contribute to higher prices.

For some analysts, the most likely scenario for the coming years would be a more moderate growth than in the past decade. And with the return of price pressures that haven’t been seen for at least 30 years at a global level, but still far from the double-digit level in developed economies.

The high inflation seen since the reopening of some activities in the second half of last year is explained by supply bottlenecks caused by the pandemic that generate a shortage of products. There is also an imbalance in demand, sometimes concentrated in goods, sometimes in services, in addition to an excess of fiscal and monetary stimuli, according to analysts.

The increase in costs affects companies and families. In the first case, it imposes difficulties on production and uncertainties that delay investments. It also erodes people’s income, in a context of high unemployment in several countries and rising food prices.

Emerson Marçal, coordinator of the Economics course at FGV EESP (São Paulo School of Economics, Fundação Getulio Vargas), says that the scenario of economic growth combined with low inflation seen in recent years, within what has become known as “great moderation” , Got behind. At least until the economic system has reorganized itself and overcome all restrictions placed by the pandemic.

“Stagflation is a very strong term. What we should have now is lower growth, especially over the next few years. Inflation was off the radar, especially in the last ten years in the world, and what happened is that it is coming back”, he says.

Marçal assesses that central banks will act to put inflation on track, which should lead the world to slightly lower growth in the post-pandemic period. He dismisses the risk of a runaway price index.

For the economist, the scenario of low interest rates around the world that marked a good part of the past decade may also have been left behind, another factor that should have repercussions here in Brazil.

“Brazil was already stagnant before the pandemic. Now, it will have low growth again with inflationary pressure.”

Professor Juliana Inhasz, coordinator of the Economics course at Insper, says that the world economy may face a specific period of stagflation, but with much less intensity and duration than episodes seen in the last century.

For her, it is hard to believe that the withdrawal of stimuli and price shocks will lead large economies to go through a long period of stagnation, with double-digit inflation in developed countries, as in the 1970s.

However, it assesses that it is important to adjust fiscal and monetary policies to avoid the risk of runaway inflation.

“It’s a delicate balance. Governments will have to reconcile a policy that, from an economic point of view, is ideal, withdrawing monetary stimuli and adjusting fiscal policies, to the detriment of worsening social conditions in the short term”, he says.

“They will have to assess how much they can adjust, so that they can grow again without an inflation that could generate not only a local problem, but a global one.”

Walter Franco, professor of Macroeconomics at Ibmec SP, assesses that the rise in inflation is not temporary and reflects an exaggeration of fiscal and monetary stimuli in reaction to the economic effects of the pandemic, in addition to supply bottlenecks.

For him, it will still take time to normalize production lines that were interrupted, which should keep some prices high, even with central bank actions to increase interest rates.

Even with the review of these stimuli, there will still be a cushion of resources for a long time to stimulate world demand, according to Franco. Therefore, he disagrees with the assessment that the world would enter a period of economic stagnation with the review of these policies.

“Maybe growth doesn’t have such a vibrant component. There is the possibility of inflation with a growth a little lower than we would like, also because a monetary tightening will be necessary, but we should not have a recession”, he says.