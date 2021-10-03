Luan Santana reveals a relationship and displays a ring on Globo

Luan Santana reveals a relationship and displays an alliance. Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Presenting at Altas Horas this Saturday (2), Luan Santana reveals dating after Serginho Groisman catch the singer’s ring. The night was marked by tributes and several musical performances by the artist, after all, he was the only guest musician.

So he sang some of his recent hits. On the program’s stage, the artist sang songs such as “Quando a Bad Bater”, “Morena”, “Água com Açúcar”, “Choque Térmico”, among others. At the request of Dani Calabresa, he left the script and improvised “As Memorias vai na Mala”, from the beginning of his music career.

However, the musical performances did not come close to Serginho’s busted. The journalist noticed a ring on the guest’s hand and answered the question, to the surprise of the fans.

“You’ve got this ring there,” pointed out the presenter. However, the countryman changed the subject: “What ring?”. So, Serginho insisted, pointing to the jewel and bet it was an engagement. Despite this, this is still not the level of commitment of the heartthrob. “No not yet. This ring here… I’m dating, I’m still dating”, he revealed.

After living a period of singleness, he has regained his romantic identity, it seems. But before that, he even made spicy revelations on social media. For example, she said that she has already had sex with more than one person at the same time and that she has also attended a prostitution house. But now that Luan no longer exists. Morena’s heartthrob can now leave these memories in a drawer, because now he has someone to accompany him.

BIG BODY

Luan Santana shows off his body in an afternoon at the pool. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@luansantana

Luan Santana also received praise from Serginho for his physique. With his stronger arms and his full body, the artist’s beauty did not go unnoticed. But, it is not today that he hears this kind of comment about fitness.

Recently, the countryman used social networks to publish a photo in which he appeared cooling off in the pool and his thick arms ended up drawing the attention of even the famous.

Victor Kley wrote: “It’s freaky.”

Celso Portiolli joked: “Your arm swallowed a hamburger. The boy is strong!”.

AND Thayna Bitencourt asked: “Is it Popeye?”

JULIETTE?

One of the fan bets as Luan’s affair is Juliette. The ex-BBB and the country singer have exchanged several messages since she won the BBB21. He even invited her to star in Morena’s video, his current work song. However, it didn’t happen and the two left the partnership for the next one. Still, the ship is real.

It all started when the two participated in a live of a department brand and the rumor was created that they would be living an affair in their personal life.

In a game of questions and answers, the singer was asked if he was hooking up with someone and surprised him by saying yes. Taunting, Luan Santana kept staring at Juliette for a few seconds, and fans went wild with the possibility of Campo Grande’s affair with Paraiba.

