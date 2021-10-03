Luciano Huck shows details of his daughter’s 9th birthday party at his mansion

Presenters Luciano Huck and Angelica celebrated the 9th birthday of their daughter Eva

the presenters Luciano Huck and Angelica celebrated a date beyond special! The 9th birthday of his daughter Eva. To celebrate the day of their youngest daughter, the couple of presenters organized a beautiful party for the girl at their mansion in Rio de Janeiro.

The theme chosen for her daughter’s birthday party Luciano Huck and Angelica was Harry Potter. And the famous dads hired such impeccable decor that they practically turned their mansion into the castle of famous books and movies.

In addition to the decoration, for the party both Angelica and Huck and Eva wore clothes with the same theme as the celebration. And the girl Eva even got to dress like the characters in famous books and movies.

The netizens were all praise for Eva’s birthday party. “How beautiful! I love this family a lot and everything was perfect!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also said: “I loved this birthday and I loved the theme! All very wonderful”. Another internet user also commented: “Congratulations Eva! Much health, success and love for you! And how beautiful your birthday!”.

Luciano Huck declared himself to his daughter on her birthday. He wrote: “Today is her day, our brave and modern princess, full of personality, full-time dancer, who fills us with joy, who opens that smile every time I arrive and presents me with the best hug in the world” . Angelica also declared to her youngest daughter saying: “I love you! Happy life!”.

Many famous people also declared themselves to the girl Eva. “Eva… I love you… Aunt Carol is here for you in this life”, commented actress Carolina Dieckmann. And singer Jojo Todynho said: “Congratulations Princess, all the happiness in the world in the glory of God”. And the presenter Márcio Garcia commented: “Congratulations to Eva!”. Presenter Otaviano Costa commented: “Beautiful Eva! Many, many years of life! Happy Birthday to You!”.

