Lucy probe is about to explore the mysteries of Jupiter’s asteroids – 02/10/2021

On Oct. 16, NASA will ship its first spacecraft designed to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. The Lucy spacecraft — named after an ancient fossil that helped to understand the evolution of the human species — has a mission to gain new perspectives on the formation of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago.

To do this, he will investigate the group of rock bodies that surround the sun in two swarms (one before Jupiter, in its orbital path, and the other after).

After receiving impulses from Earth’s gravity, Lucy will embark on a 12-year journey to eight different asteroids: one in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter and then seven Trojans.

“Despite the fact that they’re actually in a very small region of space, they’re very different physically from each other,” Hal Levison, the mission’s lead scientist, explained to reporters about the Trojan asteroids, which number more than 7,000 in the total.

“For example, they have very different colors, some are gray, some are red,” he added. The differences indicate how far from the sun they may have formed before taking their current trajectory.

“Whatever Lucy finds will give us vital clues to the formation of our solar system,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division.

The probe will fly up to 400 kilometers from the surface of its target objects, and will use on-board instruments and large antennas to investigate their geology, including composition, mass, density and volume.

The spacecraft was built by Lockheed Martin and includes more than three kilometers of wires and solar panels that, when stacked, would have the height of a five-story building.

It will be the first solar-powered to venture so far from the sun, and will observe more asteroids than any other spacecraft before. The total cost of the mission is 981 million dollars.

The researchers who discovered the fossil Lucy in Ethiopia in 1974 named it after the Beatles’ song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” who were listening loudly in the expedition’s camp.

In honor of this heritage, NASA’s official mission logo is diamond-shaped.

