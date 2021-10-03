Luis Suárez takes revenge on coach and deepens crisis at Barcelona – 10/02/2021 – Sport

Warned in a phone call that he would not continue at Barcelona, ​​Luis Suarez had his revenge this Saturday (2). He scored Atletico Madrid’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over his former team in the La Liga.

At the celebration, he simulated talking on the phone.

Despite assurances given before the match, the result puts more pressure on Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman. With him in charge, the team has won just one of the last six games. In the Champions League, he lost both matches he played.

President Joan Laporta had said that Koeman would remain in office despite a defeat on Saturday.

In the national league table, the Catalan club has 12 points after seven rounds. It is in 7th position. With the result, Atlético reached Real Madrid in the lead, which this Sunday (3) visits Espanyol.

Suarez was dismissed by Koeman, with the blessings of the Barcelona board, in August of last year, in a phone call that lasted three minutes. He moved to Atlético, where he won the Spanish title last season. The Uruguayan’s departure, and the way it happened, was one of the reasons for Lionel Messi’s discontent with the Catalan association.

Suarez closed the scoring in the 44th minute of the first half. Before that, at 23, Lemar had scored the first goal.

Atlético was superior throughout the match and had great performances by Lemar and Portuguese João Felix. Tactically disciplined, one of the greatest characteristics of teams led by Argentine Diego Simeone, the hosts were hardly threatened by an anemic Barcelona in attack.