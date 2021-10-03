Luis Surez leads Atltico Madrid’s victory over Barcelona

Luis Surez led the victory of Atltico de Madrid (Photo: AFP PHOTO) With great performance against his former club, the Uruguayan Luis Surez helped Atltico de Madrid defeat Barcelona 2-0 this Saturday afternoon, in the 8th round of the Spanish Championship. Playing at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the Madrid team triumphed, took the provisional runner-up and put even more pressure on Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who is threatened by poor results in both the national tournament and the Champions League.

Atltico de Madrid reaches 17 points and is tied with leader Real Madrid, who still play in the round. The team may be overtaken by Real Sociedad and Sevilla, who also play this Sunday. Barcelona loses the chance to pack the second consecutive victory in the Spanish Championship and continues with the same 12 points that started the round, in ninth place.

The goals of the clash were scored in the first half, both with the participation of Luis Surez. On minute 22, after a good play pulled by Joo Flix, Surez played first for Lemar to hit high and open the scoring.

Before the end of the first half, on 44 minutes, it was Thomas Lemar’s turn to return the assist and serve Luis Surez, who scored against the former club. Barcelona even had some chances to lower the score in the second half, but failed to take advantage. The final stage was more paced than the first half, which had greater dominance than the Atltico.

Now the two clubs will go two weeks without playing for the La Liga because of the next FIFA date. Atltico returns to the field to face Granada away from home, on October 17th. On the same date, Barcelona host Valencia at the Camp Nou.

Another three duels of the 8th round took place this Saturday, with few balls in the net. Osasuna, in fifth place, defeated Alavs 1-0 at home, the same score for which Majorca beat Levante. Already Valencia visited Cdiz, but the teams did not come out of the tie by 0-0.