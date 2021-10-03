Luisa receives comfort from Teresa

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) shows that she has a good heart when comforting Luisa (Mariana Ximenes) during a difficult time the countess is going through.

The empress is suspicious when she discovers that her rival is going to spend a few days away from Quinta da Boa Vista due to an indisposition. It doesn’t take long for the mother of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) realize what happened and offer her lap to the girl, who lost the child she was expecting from Pedro (Selton Mello).

Scenes before Luísa suffers a bleed and asks for help to Justina (Cinnara Leal), which in turn calls cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) in a hurry. the sister of Pains (Daphne Bozaski) tells her that she will have to go to the hospital, as she is at risk of life.

However, Luísa does not want her pregnancy to be made public, as this would cause a scandal. Pilar spares no effort to save the countess’s life, but she ends up suffering a miscarriage. The news leaves the wife of eugene (Thierry Tremourox) very shaken and she bursts into tears.

