Luxa reveals plan to follow in Cruzeiro and meeting to qualify team

After the 2-0 victory over Brasil de Pelotas-RS, in a game held this Sunday morning (3), coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo made an important statement about his future at Cruzeiro and also about the club’s planning for 2022.

Despite still having mathematical chances of getting access to Serie A, as it is 13 points behind Goiás, fourth place, and not throwing in the towel, the thoughts of the coach and the board are already in the coming season. According to Luxa, he will be the Fox commander for at least another year.

“I already had a direct conversation with President Sérgio for continuity next year and we were very objective. There is already a path laid out for this to happen. There is no reason to go elsewhere. It is an opportunity to do everything we are doing this year. , in which there is a remote possibility (access) and do as it happened in 2002, preparing the team for 2013. The same thing has to be done now, starting the possibility of building a team. happen. I have a meeting with Pedrinho, our sponsor,” revealed Luxemburgo.

“There’s a path starting to be trodden. I’m interested in staying here and giving back to Cruzeiro for everything he gave me. We’re big and we have to go back to the first division. It’s not a second division club. signings will target players who have the weight to wear the Cruzeiro shirt.

I’m going to have a coffee and take the opportunity to have lunch with Pedrinho too. Let’s speed up some things,” he added.

Next Friday (8), Cruzeiro will face Coritiba, leader of Série B, at Couto Pereira.