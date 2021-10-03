Man drinks too much, goes missing and helps authorities search for his whereabouts

One man was reported missing after leaving work on Tuesday, 28, and not returning to his home, located in the district of Inegöl, in the province of Bursa, Turkey. Beyhan Mutlu, 50, drank too much and was unable to return to where he lived. Because of this, the family called the authorities to start searching for the worker.

Still drunk, Mutlu found some of his friends who were looking for him. And anyone who thinks the patrol has been dismantled is mistaken. The “disappeared” went with the others to a nearby forest and their aim was to help the authorities locate Mutlu himself.

Later, the man discovered that efforts to find someone were actually to find him. “It’s me,” he replied aloud as he heard the rescuers calling out “Beyhan Mutlu.”

“I’m a construction worker in Inegöl. I came to Çayyaka to work on a construction site. I had drinks with some friends. I left them around two in the morning,” the man reported in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

To the report, Mutlu informed that he stayed at the house of one of his friends who lives near the construction site, deciding to sleep in one of the villages. Beyhan had also recently changed numbers, which made it even more difficult to locate.

After the incident, Mutlu was taken to his home by local authorities. According to the BBC, it is not known whether the man received any kind of fine, as efforts and resources were not measured for him to be found.

