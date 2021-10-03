Marcela Mc Gowan gets bitten by a cat when she’s in love with a girlfriend

Former BBC Marcela Mc Gowan revealed that she was bitten by a cat while enjoying an intimate moment with her girlfriend, country singer Luiza.

In her Twitter profile, the famous woman spoke about the situation and highlighted the importance of removing the cats from the room so that they do not interrupt the moment of “love”. Still, she took the opportunity to question the followers if they have ever had any “weird” disturbed by a pet.

“When I say that preliminary is to take the cats out of the room, I’m not kidding. My cat just bit my big toe in the middle of lovemaking. Have you guys already ruined something?”, he published.

A fan responded to Marcela Mc Gowan’s curiosity and said that she even took the cats out of the room, however, a newly adopted kitten “decided to climb up to the only tipper in the house that still didn’t have a screen and decided to fall”. “The end of the spar was at the vet in the middle of the night, but the cats are fine. The feline and the human,” he added.

Another said that his pet never bit him during the intimate moment. However, he emphasizes, he has the impression that “she is judging”.

“Once I didn’t see that my cat was in the room and she decided to knead a roll in the guy’s ass during love,” reported another follower.

Marcela McGowan shows erotic fair

Marcela McGowan shared behind-the-scenes footage of an erotic fair. The presenter and participant of “BBB 20” entertained the fans and commented on the objects on display.

Among the items shown by her in Stories on Instagram, there are a chess set and an armchair formed by several vibrators. The ex-BBB also filmed collars for those who are adept of BDSM (bondage, discipline, domination, submission, sadism and masochism).

The 32-year-old doctor also showed panties that bring phrases to the moment of sex. “Look at this, guys. I loved it. It comes with a more direct message”, he joked.