Marcos Mion catches an animal in his house; See Other Famous People Who Have Been Scared By ‘Invasions’ | famous

A very unexpected visitor entered the land of the house uninvited. Marcos Mion. It is a reptile! 🐊 The presenter recorded videos showing the size of the animal, which stayed for a while very close to his pool.
“God!!! Look at the size of the alligator that appeared here in our backyard. Look at this! Jeez, he ran away! He entered the same place he entered the other time”, said the presenter, upon seeing the reptile entering the forest.
Marcos Mion records video of an alligator in his backyard and posts on his social networks — Photo: Globo
In another video, the presenter shows the fire department at his house to find and give the correct route to the fugitive.
Animal appears at Marcos Mion’s house — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
And it turns out that the alligator was… a lizard? Who told was Mion himself, stressing that the size was impressive! 😂
Marcos Mion talks about alligator in his house — Photo: Reproduction Twitter
But it wasn’t just Mion…
Another celebrity who got a similar fright was Sandy. Last year, the singer showed a very large alligator swimming in the reservoir around her parents’ pool, Xororó and noelly. Imagine the situation? 😱
At the time, she wrote on her social networks: “My parents’ tenant fell into the reservoir around the pool today. He’s already been rescued and is doing well!”
Sandy shows an alligator fallen into the pool reservoir at his parents’ house — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Ivete Sangalo he also received an illustrious visitor at his house, but instead of an alligator, it was a snake! But until the diva took the animal’s company by letter:
“A visit. I told her, ‘Stay home! Linda, stopping by for a kiss. A giant snake, look at my people. So helpless the little fag, go with God.”
Ivete Sangalo finds a snake at home — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
