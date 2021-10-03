Maria Clara catches Maria Marta and Silviano in an intimate moment

In the next chapters of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will deceive maria marta (Lilia Cabral). “I’m crazy. Crazy in Love”, the commander will say, making his wife smile. “And now I’m going to have a night of love with someone who really deserves it, who is Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa)”, will complete the protagonist.

Devastated, the empress will cry, drink and turn on music to dance alone. Silvian (Othon Bastos) will appear in the room and talk to his ex. “Do you remember when we used to dance? Do you give me that honor?”, will ask Marta, dancing with the butler.

From a distance, Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) will catch the moment and be shocked. Afterwards, the man in black’s heiress will return to the room. “Do you remember when the two of us last danced? It was at a benefit ball”, will point Silviano.

“Oh, I remembered. That day I was suffering a lot because I found out that I was being betrayed by you, as I am now. I was an idiot. What was her name again?”, will ask Martha. “Forgot it. Music can wake up the whole house. If you’ll excuse me”, will conclude the butler, closing the moment.

