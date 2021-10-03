Mariana Lima says she has had a relationship with women: ‘Wonderful opportunity’ | Fun



Mariana Lima’s work in “Assédio” deserves the best recognition – Globo/Mauricio Fidalgo

Posted 03/10/2021 10:59 | Updated 10/03/2021 11:18 AM

Actress Mariana Lima, 49, cast to play a former model in the next nine o’clock soap opera, Um Lugar ao Sol, scheduled to premiere in November, married to a man, will live a love affair with a friend. Like her character, the actress said that she has had a relationship with women in the past.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Mariana stated that she would not fail to take advantage of what she called a “wonderful opportunity”. “Of course I had sex with women. Imagine if I was going to miss this wonderful opportunity in life. I was deeply in love with a woman, I had relationships with women as a teenager and as an adult. I never spoke because it was so private, I didn’t want it to distorted or labeled,” said the actress.

In the interview, Mariana gave more details about this first relationship. “I just didn’t mutilate myself because I don’t have a tendency. I’ve never told anyone about this. We used to hold each other a lot, hidden. We used to write poetry in each other’s bodies. I was crazy about changing blood. Before AIDS, of course,” he said.

The actress told about sex with women, and even detailed the use of erotic accessories. “We don’t really know what to do with a woman’s body. With a man’s, it’s easy. We learn from parents, from pornography. Our sexuality is built for us to be eaten, to have pleasure with just a stick. And that’s where the possibility comes in. of taking pleasure in a woman with an artificial cock, a consolation,” she said, laughing.

Married to the actor, 54, the actress said that two years ago they decided to live in separate houses and the couple maintain an open relationship. “We’ve been together since I was 24 years old. It’s a deep love, professional and sexual lust. I’ve traveled several times for work, I’ve fallen in love with other people. I was always sure that nothing replaced what I had with him. We live from everything and two years ago we started living in two houses,” he declared.

According to the actress, the move was an attempt to stay together and have more space. “I also need to be alone a little, without him and without the girls. We’ve never been able to have an open relationship in the sense of ‘look I went there, I had sex, it was great’. It never worked with us. It’s too private for the another knowing and interfering. And it opens a wound that doesn’t heal. We agreed not to know. Because when we found out, it was shit. There are couples who prefer to tell. Kike and I don’t have this development,” she said.

“A Place in the Sun”

Her bisexual character, Ilana, will be married to a photographer, played by actor Marco Ricca, and their marriage will go through a crisis. In this, she will meet the character of Natália Lage and the two will have a love story.

“There’s going to be a kiss. We shot a hotter and a colder one, hoping the hottest one will come in. Today there’s no room for a sex scene between two women in a soap opera. We’d be massacred. Some couples of women were deeply rebuffed on TV . Mainly Fernanda Montenegro and Nathalia Timberg [em Babilônia, de 2015]. Nobody liked the couple, nobody wanted the couple. I remember that in the polls nobody wanted to see the two kissing,” said the actress.

The actress adds that her character is a woman in deep crisis, in a heterosexual relationship for many years. “Suddenly he feels annoyed by that doctor and doesn’t know what to do with it. There is no call in the soap opera like this: women, be bisexual, do it for your own good! She is nothing militant, on the contrary, she is prejudiced with herself,” he said.