Marinara Costa is barred from cinema for not having been vaccinated

Muse of the 90s, having even posed for ‘Playboy’ magazine, Marinara Costa used his Instagram to demonstrate his displeasure with the vaccine passport in Rio de Janeiro.

Marinara was prevented from entering a movie theater, and she recorded a video for the networks with an outburst, showing irritation and indicating that she had not taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I now arrive at the cinema, I came to see a movie with my family and they are demanding a vaccination passport…But I am a free woman, I am not obliged to present any documents. It is absurd for us to pay our taxes and see our right to come and go curtailed,” she said.

“Around the world, it is now acceptable, but in Brazil it is not what is happening. Not here. It’s a dictatorship. They won’t do in Rio what they did in São Paulo. I am prevented from entering here. I don’t have to get vaccinated and get any vaccine. I’m just not going to call the police so as not to spoil the trip with my family”, he added.

Marinara is the ex-wife of the late presenter Fernando Vanucci, and had an artistic career as a model. After posing for ‘Playboy’, she lent her face to advertising campaigns and took part in Fausto Fawcett’s show ‘Basico Instinto’.

On Instagram, Marinara declares herself “Christian, conversationalist, mother, chaplain and coach”. In the feed, she usually publishes videos with content in support of President Jair Bolsonaro.

