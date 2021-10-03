Market for PCs and gamer monitors to grow 20% by 2025

IDC’s report points out a strong increase in the segment, even in view of all the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite all the problems of shortages of supplies, chips and various other materials caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for PCs and gamer monitors continues to grow.

According to the latest report released by the International Data Corporation (IDC), shipments from these two categories must continue strong in the coming years, surpassing even other categories of products related to computing.

According to IDC, the gamer PC market, including both desktops and notebooks in the segment, should have a significant increase, going from 41.3 million shipments (in 2020) to an approximate value of 52.3 million units by the year 2025. This would be equivalent to a compound annual growth of 4.8%.

Likewise, the expectation of analysts is that the gamer monitor segment to go from 14.2 million units (in 2020) to more than 26.4 million by the year 2025 (a very expressive compound annual growth of 13.2%).



What are growth forecasts based on?

According to IDC, these strong bullish projections are based on recent market trends. The study states that, despite all the challenges and high logistical costs, in addition to the widespread shortage of components that has haunted hardware lovers, sales in 2021 remain “on”.

The second quarter of this year even ended with combined shipments of more than 15.6 million PCs and gamer monitors, pointing to a growth of 19.3% when compared to the same period in 2020.

According to Ryan Reith, VP of IDC Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, “The gaming market was ‘on fire’ for years until the start of the pandemic in 2020 and things just picked up while most people spent more time at home and in front of the screens”.

Overall, the combined value of the PC and gamer monitor markets is expected to start at $43 billion (observed in 2020) for more than $60 billion by 2025.



The report also highlights that there will be changes in the average prices of these items. In the case of gamer PCs, IDC expects the average value to increase from US$925 to 1007 by 2025, even considering the possible arrival of new models at more affordable costs in the market.

This is even an optimistic scenario, given the recent rise in component prices, especially with regard to GPUs.

The segment of gamer monitors should reach more affordable values ​​by 2025, going from the current $339 (on average) to $309 by 2025. IDC says that this report takes into account data from more than 50 countries.

PC parts market should start to recover, study points out

Source: IDC