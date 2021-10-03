Marriage between Dolores and Tonico happens

In “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, soap opera that is being shown by Rede Globo, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) did everything for Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) would not marry Tonico (Alexander Nero).

The young woman even tried to kidnap her sister, but there was no way. In the chapter on Saturday, October 2nd, the wedding between Tonico and Dolores takes place.

“Nos Tempos do Imperador” is Rede Globo’s first novel since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. Originally, its debut would be March 30, 2020, replacing “We were Six”, but it had to be postponed. Thus, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson premiered on August 9, 2021, replacing the rerun of “A Vida da Gente”.

See+: In the Times of the Emperor: Pierre gives up on marrying Isabel

LEARN MORE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER FROM IN THE TIME OF THE EMPEROR

Eudoro goes after the carriage that kidnapped Dolores, and Tonico demands that Nélio stop the guests from leaving. Leopoldina and Bernardinho exchange looks. Eudoro rescues Dolores and accuses Pilar. Prisca and Hilário do not want Vitória to leave Brazil. Luísa has a new nomination for Isabel’s suitor. Tonico marries Dolores. Victoria discovers she is bankrupt. Dolores says she won’t get close to Tonico.

MAIN NEWS:

Andressa Urach’s ex-husband appears with the police to get her out of the club: ‘Pianinha’

Lucas Penteado lives with his fiancée’s alleged betrayal

Raissa Barbosa gets engaged to ex-porn actor in Dubai

Paolla Oliveira reigns in Grande Rio towards carnival 2022

The Farm: MC Gui battles Rico Melquiades