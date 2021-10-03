Matheus Mazzafera embarrasses Juliana Paes with a question about sex

During fashion week in Paris, several famous Brazilians stood out in Europe. Who took the opportunity to chat and record videos was the youtuber Matheus Mazzafera. However, by asking an intimate question, he made the actress Juliana Paes embarrassed, as shown in the video published this Friday (02).

At the beginning of the vlog, he showed the famous who were in the show. Isis Valverde, Sasha, Sabrina Sato and Taís Araújo were some of the celebrities to appear in the video. When asking about the arrival of Juliana Paes, she commented that she was just passing through the country and would return to Brazil soon.

“I arrived yesterday, I came to the parade today and I’m leaving tomorrow. I’m recording it already. I just came to take a break. I came to take a look at things. How long, right people? Longing”, said the actress who is already recording the scenes for the remake of “Pantanal” which is scheduled to debut in 2022. In the plot, she will play the mother of the main character Juma Marruá (Alanis Guillen).

When talking about what she likes most about Paris, Juliana didn’t think too much: “Hit legs, walk in the street”. The actress also stated that she makes the line more “restrained” when it comes to shopping. “I have to go in [na loja] look a lot and fall in love”, commented and joked about Sabrina Sato being much more consumerist.

But when he met Neymar, Matheus Mazzafera asked the player and Juliana Paes about the intimate life. “[Quando foi] the last time you guys made a wobbly-legged love?”, questioned and made shirt 10 laugh. The Globo actress was embarrassed: “Guys, what is this, guys?”

Then Matheus changed the conversation and played with Neymar. “You can talk. it was with me yesterday”, said the youtuber. Continuing the conversation with the PSG player (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruna Marquezine’s ex revealed that he intends to return to live in Brazil and that his memories of the country refer to his family.

There, Matheus also talked with Jade Picon and his brother Leo Picon. In fact, the model was identified as Neymar’s affair after rumors that the two stayed during the party of Rafaella Santos, the athlete’s sister. The blonde even spoke up and said that she was focused only on her career.

Just this week, Jade posted a photo of the moment she was at the stadium to watch Neymar’s game. With her were friends and the influencer Leo Picon. Therefore, the rumors of a possible involvement between the two only increased. Also in September, she ended her three-year relationship with Leonardo’s son, João Guilherme.

Watch the video: