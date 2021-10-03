Mattos reveals how he ‘sold’ Gabriel Barbosa to hold Jesus

Former director Alexandre Mattos is one of the most emblematic names to have worked for Palmeiras. The top hat, who participated in the rebuilding of the club in 2015 and left the club in 2019, is marked by the famous signings, but, in an interview with ESPN’s Bola da Vez program, he revealed that he was also able to hold important pieces in the team.

According to Mattos, the sale of Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City was a complicated process. First, the manager had to guarantee the athlete’s permanence until the end of 2016, aiming at winning the Brazilian title.

– Palmeiras sold Gabriel Jesus in the middle of the year to Manchester City. And we believed that Gabriel would only stay if he stayed until the end of the year, even to try to be Brazilian champion. And we convinced Gabriel first, then we convinced City, we took out the insurance. Huge difficulty, the rules of England and such, but it worked.

Check out the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click on here.

Follow Our Lecture on Twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

– And there, one of the things we had to do is to shield Palmeiras. Because the harassment started to be very big, and Palmeiras had a contract that said that if he paid 8 million euros, Gabriel had to leave. And 8 million euros for a player like Gabriel, the way he was meteoric, was given. So to shield this, I took the plane, went to Europe, went to the main clubs, I said: ‘Look, you have to talk to Palmeiras, it’s not possible, I have to talk to Palmeiras.

The former director also commented on Inter Milan’s interest in the Get of the Academy. To ‘cool down’ the deal, Mattos used an unusual tactic, ‘selling’ striker Gabriel Barbosa, who, at the time, belonged to Santos.

– In one of these meetings, Inter Milan really wanted Gabriel. And I even negotiated astronomical values ​​with Inter… He made the proposal, but Gabriel didn’t want to. Gabriel had given Guardiola the floor. But I was very close to the board there, specifically the director of Inter Milan.

– Santos had that sweetheart, right. Lucas Lima playing a lot, Gabigol playing a lot, Ricardo Oliveira scoring in every way… It was in place. And the opportunity arose to stir the water there too, right – and he added – So at a certain moment, I spoke with the Italian businessman, who took me to discuss Gabriel Jesus, and I spoke with the player’s manager and I spoke with the director: ‘Friend, I have the solution. Gabriel Jesus is not going. There is a player who is even more experienced than him, which is Gabigol’. And he said: ‘But is it good? The guys are offering me.’ And I said: ‘It’s not good, it’s great’. And I really think. Have seen what Gabigol is doing until today. They started to negotiate, and the deal worked, even for a lower amount than Inter was paying for Gabriel Jesus. The deal worked.

Glory, Glory, Hallelujah. Greatest offspring in the history of the Alviverde base, Gabriel Jesus entered the hearts of the people of Palmeira after winning two national titles before flying into English football. Unanimous elected with 19 votes (Photo: Cesar Greco/Ag. Palmeiras)

The leader also remembers that the strategy almost didn’t work. At the time, an agreement was made for the athlete to stay at the rival club, but, in the end, the center forward went to Italy in advance.

– I was at the Soccer Academy, and I even have a witness, who is Maurício Galiotte, who was on my side. When I was there: ‘What’s up? Sold? Sold?’ Exactly to embezzle Santos, right, who was a competitor. This is part, there is nothing illegal about it here, right. And asking: ‘What’s up? Is it sold? Is it sold?’ And they said: ‘It’s sold. But since you managed to hold Gabriel Jesus, Santos wants you to hold Gabigol’. Well, the whole strategy fell. And even put money there. It got worse, right, it paid, it’s there.

The leader, however, continued in search of the athlete’s release.

– Gabigol’s manager: ‘Wow, you have to go now’. ‘Wow, but Santos won’t let it’. Oh, Inter director: ‘You have to go now. Gabigol is different from Jesus’. ‘Wow, you have to go, you have to adapt. It has to go, I don’t know what, I don’t know what’. It wasn’t just that, but I’m sure he pushed and Santos received another two million euros. I’ll ask for my commission there, huh. (laughter).

– And Gabigol went immediately. And without a doubt, it was important for Santos to lose that piece there to Palmeiras. How important it was for us to hold Gabriel Jesus.

Alexandre Mattos was football director at Palmeiras between 2015 and 2019, winning two Brazilians and a Cup in Brazil.

READ MORE