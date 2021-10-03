MC Mirella reacts after Dynho sleeps with Sthefane in “The Farm”

The proximity between Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos in “A Fazenda 13” has been the subject of discussion among internet users. While some do not see evil, others disapprove because the two are compromised outside the reality show. At the last party, for example, they ended up sleeping in the same bed and this was a reason for controversy — so much so that even MC Mirella, wife of the pawn, spoke out!

It all happened at dawn this Saturday (2), after Dynho took a shower and lay in bed with Sthefane Matos and Mileide Mihaile. He stood beside the influencer, who was joking about the size of her ass:

“You can put your ass on my leg. Oh go sleep next to Milaid, go. What the fuck!”. Dynho, then, got ready in bed and she continued: “I think that lying like this is better. That ass is giant”.

Despite being fast, the moment gave something to talk about and the names of Dynho and sthephane ended up on Twitter’s trending topics. See the repercussion:

in morality, have you never seen friendship between man and woman? why are so strange that sthe and dynho are FRIENDS? what’s so abnormal you guys see in their friendship? I only see two people who make fun of each other, have fun and, above all, RESPECT EACH OTHER and have respect for their respective partners — k. (@kelcomments) October 2, 2021

Wow, what troublesome people, Dynho isn’t doing anything, he’s not alone in bed with Sthe dude, there’s someone else there. He literally just lay down and slept! — bella (@isxbwlaa) October 2, 2021

And the repercussion was so great that it arrived in the Mirella. In her Instagram Stories, she asked fans not to charge her for a position:

“Yes, I’m seeing the ‘Farm’ stuff, but stop bugging me I have nothing to do with what so-and-so does. Thanks for sending. Sometimes it’s gone. I cannot keep up with PlayPlus. And then you send me, show me. But they don’t cover me with positions or thoughts. I do not have anything to say. Thank you so much for understanding.”

