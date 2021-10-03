MC Mirella reacts after Dynho sleeps with Sthefane in “The Farm”

by

The proximity between Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos in “A Fazenda 13” has been the subject of discussion among internet users. While some do not see evil, others disapprove because the two are compromised outside the reality show. At the last party, for example, they ended up sleeping in the same bed and this was a reason for controversy — so much so that even MC Mirella, wife of the pawn, spoke out!

(Photo: Record TV)

It all happened at dawn this Saturday (2), after Dynho took a shower and lay in bed with Sthefane Matos and Mileide Mihaile. He stood beside the influencer, who was joking about the size of her ass:

“You can put your ass on my leg. Oh go sleep next to Milaid, go. What the fuck!”. Dynho, then, got ready in bed and she continued: “I think that lying like this is better. That ass is giant”.

Despite being fast, the moment gave something to talk about and the names of Dynho and sthephane ended up on Twitter’s trending topics. See the repercussion:

Read more:

And the repercussion was so great that it arrived in the Mirella. In her Instagram Stories, she asked fans not to charge her for a position:

“Yes, I’m seeing the ‘Farm’ stuff, but stop bugging me I have nothing to do with what so-and-so does. Thanks for sending. Sometimes it’s gone. I cannot keep up with PlayPlus. And then you send me, show me. But they don’t cover me with positions or thoughts. I do not have anything to say. Thank you so much for understanding.”

(Photo: Instagram/@dynhoalves and @mirella)

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!