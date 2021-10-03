Medrado tears up the verb and talks about giving up on A Fazenda 13

One of the biggest surprises of the A Fazenda season was Medrado’s withdrawal, in the second week of confinement.. The singer, who was one of the most anticipated participants of the thirteenth edition, left the attraction and surprised fans.

In a conversation with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Jornal O Dia, Medrado opened the game and talked about giving up on the reality show and the million-dollar fine he will have to pay to RecordTV.

“I’ve already entered the reality show quite shaken by things that were happening in my life. when did you get there inside, several heavy and very sad situations began to roll. Some people said that I would leave Farm 13 canceled, that I was on the side of people who would harm me in the game, that I wasn’t supposed to be friends with x and y, and they were people I was already close to. This rejection thing really made me feel bad. I already have a history of rejection. This all messed with my head a lot. The chance to have my children attacked and rejected! I rang the bell the second time, people continued to talk, they repeated that I would come out as ‘baby’s daughter** and that my family would be harmed. I got worse and rang the bell. I was also called superb and that was a character“, she said.

And continued, talking about leaving the program and the fine. “I’m not well. I need strength, I need strength. Today, I feel like a lonely person. It’s difficult. I had no regrets. I would use the word shame anyway. I was ashamed of my children. Ashamed to look at them and come back with nothing. I didn’t return the car because I didn’t take it, I didn’t even get close. I don’t know how I can pay this fine and when I say I can’t pay, it’s not history. I dont know what I will do. They didn’t tell me the specific amount, but they made it clear that I’ll have to pay the fine for giving up on ‘A Fazenda 13’”, said.

