MG: Young person buys an iPhone for almost R$ 3 thousand and receives a box of guava paste

A 21-year-old girl had an unpleasant surprise when she opened the case of the iPhone SE, a smartphone she had bought for R$2,829. In place of the device, the young woman received a guava paste. The case took place in Lima Duarte, Minas Gerais.

According to the occurrence registered with the Military Police, the purchase was made on September 14th and the delivery was completed six days later. When contacting the Customer Service (SAC), the victim was instructed to wait two days, the period necessary for the analysis of the incident.

Soon after the orientation, the student did not receive a return from the store and, therefore, registered the police report for embezzlement, according to the Military Police. The young woman also filed a complaint against the company on the Claim HERE website. In her text, the student complains about the delay in returning the money spent on the purchase of the cell phone, while the company claims that it was analyzing the case.

In the latest update of the complaint, made last Tuesday (28), the young woman suggests that the problem would have been solved, but does not go into details. Sought out by the Record TV report, Submarino, the company where the purchase was made, said it was investigating the case.

