Mileide counts bracelets after Lary Bottino arrives

lary Bottino it has barely arrived in “A Fazenda 13” and people are already worried about the bracelets. After the third celebration of the reality show, Mileid she decided to count the number of her accessories, since, according to her, the production would be constantly complaining that they were missing.

The situation, however, did not go unnoticed by fans, who automatically remembered the fight between Lary and Ariadna, who exchanged barbs on social media after the former No Limite girl accused the newest girl of stealing one of her bracelets.

“I want you to count these bracelets with me, because I’m tired of being slandered,” Mileide said to the pedestrians in the room.

The woman informed that she has a total of five, and after counting, Gui Araujo commented: “Calonious? Dude***, you get bracelets too”.

Today, after the party, Mileide counted her bracelets after Lary Bottino arrived. Mihaile: “I want you to count these bracelets with me because I’m tired of being slandered…” Gui Araújo: “Calonious? Damn, you get a bracelet too.” #farm13 #the farm pic.twitter.com/JMpwyZVMFb— #Farm (@triopeligroso) October 2, 2021

Mileide’s video with bracelets went viral on social networks and the public had fun with the participant. “Lary is going to be sick now,” amused one. “I could only remember that meme,” amused another.

Mileide telling Gui to tell her the amount of bracelet she’s got because every time she delivers it and the production keeps calling saying it’s missing LARY IS GOING TO BE POOR NOW — caio mihaile (@caioxe) October 2, 2021

UNDERSTAND THE CRAP OF BRACELETS

In December of last year, Ariadna Arantes used social media to complain that she lent a green Swarovski crystal bracelet to Laryssa Bottino when the two were traveling together in Croatia.

The ex-BBB said that she decided to expose the case publicly because she was being ignored by Lary in his attempts to contact her to retrieve her accessory. Laryssa, however, guarantees that she did not leave her friend unanswered, as she claims, and even accused Ariadna of having taken advantage of the fact that she was in an operating room undergoing liposuction to start the controversy, as she knew that Lary did not could defend himself for not being inside the social networks.

The two even exchanged barbs on social media, but things got worse when Layssa Bottino showed that she is not shaken by rumors about her. The influencer, after receiving thousands of reviews on the web thanks to her former friend’s accusation, simply used the confusion to undertake.

According to the newspaper O Dia, a bracelet collection inspired by the one that caused discord among the friends will carry Bottino’s signature and is a partnership with a silver jewelry brand that will make people talk.

UNDERSTAND THE CONTROVERSY OF LARY BOTTINO AND ANITTA

Climo! Anitta showed that he doesn’t walk with patience for the confusions on social networks. The singer sent the chat straight to her colleague, lary Bottino, which moved the web by criticizing her former friend in Instagram Stories.

Asked what she thinks of the funkeira’s friendship with Lucas Guedez and Rafael Uccman, Lary made a sharp comment: “I think they have to take advantage of it before it renews the cycle, before the next season or new city,” the influencer wrote.

The answer was reproduced on the Instagram profile Blog boy, where Anitta, who didn’t like the statements at all, opened the game and countered her former friend, with whom she traveled to Italy and Croatia last year, in the midst of a pandemic. “Exactly my way. I give the hand, the arm, the house, the wings for the person to fly… If the person is compatible with the type of character I like to have by my side and doesn’t change the way I am as I grow up in life, I keep around, like the dozens of famous friends I’ve had for over 10 years and we never let go,” wrote the singer.

“I really don’t need to keep it in my life just so people on the internet think I’m everyone’s friend. Liked, it’s liked. Didn’t like it? Just don’t get close when you need it,” added Anitta.

Wasting no time, Lary opened the game and countered the artist’s comment and recalled the time when she was in the hospital because of a thrombosis in her leg: “Exactly your way of having around people who do everything for you, like me I did and I don’t need to quote 1% and discard when you understand how you do with half of them. Those 10-year-olds I didn’t know,” she said.

“None of them were, for example, when you were hospitalized with thrombosis and I was the only one there. When, for example, I swallowed different reflections of your personality and your way and I never stopped being there. And, thank God, I didn’t get close needing anything, I never needed it and I still don’t need it. Just gratitude,” concluded Lary.

Then, without letting the controversy pass, the hairdresser Thiago Fortes disproved Lary’s version of her staying with Anitta at the hospital and stated: “She didn’t stay with her at the hospital… let her sleep alone there! I only found out the next day! Do not lie! Every person that sticks to you, Anitta that for amorrr! Jesus is more!” he wrote.

It is worth remembering that Lary was already involved in a controversy with Ariadna, ex-BBB and participant of “No Limite” last year. The two even talked on social media after Bottino borrowed a bracelet from Ariadna and did not return it.

WEB SUPPORT

The fight sparked the interest of Nicole Bahls, who decided to speak out about the situation and defended Anitta. “I’ve been her friend for years, regardless of the season or city, we always talk to her, she gives me advice, she helps me… This to me is called ingratitude, she enters people’s homes and then she has the courage to speak ill… To make judgments…”, pointed out the model.

“Anitta is always the best friend, the one who is with us best and worst times and loves Rafa and Lucas madly,” she wrote.

Rafael Uccman also reacted to reports that Anitta changes friendships very often. In Stories on Instagram, the influencer defended himself saying that he doesn’t like to see his name involved in controversies and even said that it is part of the natural cycle of life that friendships begin and end.

Later, the model took the opportunity to give the ex-On Vacation with O Ex a nudge. “It seems that people see that they are getting close to choosing the cast of ‘Fazenda’ then they start doing ‘kikiki’ to enter the edition”, wrote Rafa in a story.