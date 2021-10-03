Millionaire, Carla Diaz conquers Khadija’s dream in O Clone

It appears that 2021 is the “year” of carla diaz. In January, the actress surprised everyone by composing the cast of Big Brother Brazil. It was something that no one thought was possible. Her stay in the most guarded house in the country yielded, in some, a certain embarrassment, in others, a lot of pride for the artist, who was convinced in her principles from beginning to end.

Months later, Carla appeared as the protagonist in two films with huge repercussions: The Boy Who Killed My Parents and The Girl Who Killed Her Parents, both based on the testimonials of Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos after the crime that shocked Brazil.

Advertising Unable to load ad

And now, she will, let’s say, re-debut on Globo in one of her most famous characters: Khadija, the Muslim girl from The clone, who dreams of marrying a rich husband and having ‘lots of gold’. “What a gift this rerun will be, 20 years later! This telenovela showed me to the world, it is one of the most sold on the planet. I have fans even in Russia! I was a record for Globo letters at the time“, recalls Carla in an interview with Extra.

Happy with all the impact of her work in these nine months of 2021, Carla Diaz also reaps financial rewards. According to her, her life took off so much since the BBB, that she can already claim to be a millionaire. “Thank God, I managed to exceed this program value. [R$1,5 milhão]. I am very happy. Really, “BBB” changed my life in this way“, reveals the actress. That is: in the end, she managed to achieve Khadija’s dream in The Clone, to get rich!

Despite being well off financially, Diaz assumes she’s not a ‘dishwasher’. “Can you believe that after I left “BBB”, I didn’t buy anything? I keep borrowing my mother’s car“he declares.

Also be sure to read: How old was Carla Diaz when she made The Clone?