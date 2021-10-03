Minas Gerais firefighters find another body in Brumadinho

The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais found, this Saturday (2), another victim of Brumadinho’s tragedy, after the collapse of Vale’s Córrego do Feijão mine dam in January 2019. The information is from G1.

The body was found with a well-preserved bone structure, according to Major Ivan Neto, who headed the operation. Now, the expertise of the Civil Police is working to determine if this is one of the nine victims of Vale’s tragedy that are still missing.

According to the major, the team hopes that this new location will bring relief to relatives of the disappeared, who are called “jewels”.

“Our team was extremely satisfied. For us, it is an honor to be part of the meeting, because we hope to bring relief to a family”, said the firefighter.

The following victims have not yet been identified:

ANGELITA CRISTIANE FREITAS DE ASSIS

CRISTIANE ANTUNES CAMPOS

LECILDA DE OLIVEIRA

LUIS FELIPE ALVES

MARIA DE LURDES DA COSTA BUENO

NATHALIA DE OLIVEIRA PORTO ARAUJO

OLIMPIO GOMES PINTO

TIAGO TADEU MENDES DA SILVA

UBERLANDIO ANTONIO DA SILVA

