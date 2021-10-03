Ministry of Tourism announces return of cruises in Brazil

BRASILIA — The Ministry of Tourism announced this Saturday the return of maritime cruises in Brazil. According to the folder, an ordinance should be signed in the coming days. He also informed that, after that, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) should define the sanitary protocols so that the cruises can be carried out. The idea is for ships to be able to pass along the Brazilian coast as of November. Cruises had been suspended due to the pandemic.

The folder informed that Anvisa will have to define issues related to tests before boarding all guests, vaccination and tests of crew members, use of masks, distance, reduced occupancy, fresh air without recirculation, constant disinfection and sanitation. Cruises will also have to observe the regulations of the cities they pass through. On September 10, Anvisa had positioned itself against carrying out the activity in Brazil.

The Ministry of Tourism expects that the cruise season, which runs from November to April of next year, will generate an impact of R$ 2.5 billion and 35,000 jobs. Seven ships are planned that will offer more than 400 thousand accommodations, informed the folder.

The minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, is in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, where he went on an official trip. From there, he recorded a video commenting on the release of the cruises:

— We are in Dubai and the cruise ship season has already started here. First-hand, we will have cruises in Brazil this year. The season is authorized by the government. President Bolsonaro determined full effort so that we could release, because the ships generate around 42,000 jobs in Brazil, between direct and indirect. We will have a beautiful season this year. And count on the federal government and the Ministry of Tourism for whatever it takes.

According to the ministry, the authorization for the season was a joint effort with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Civil House, the Presidency of the Republic.