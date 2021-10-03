Monday’s ‘Empire’ Summary (4): Commander confronts Merival, who ends up making a confession

In this Monday’s chapter, 4, of the 9 pm soap opera, ‘Império’, the public will see a serious and revealing conversation between Merival (Roberto Pirillo) and the Comendador (Alexandre Nero), who will be suspecting that the lawyer is Fabrício Melgaço, responsible for having stolen the Medeiros family fortune. The conversation comes after Zé, in jail, received a note with a phone from Merival, which will leave the businessman with a flea behind his ear.

The Commander arrives in his room at Império and says: “Our conversation will be far”. Merival asks what the client wants that is so important and he hears from Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal): “I want to know what your plans are from now on, Merival. Or, should I call you Fabrício Melgaço? “.

Merival says he doesn’t know who Fabrício is and Zé replies: “Don’t play dumb, you know very well that Fabrício Melgaço is the one who wants to take me down, the one who shaved off all of my accounts in Switzerland, who tried to kill me twice. Not me. I think, I’m sure”

Merival will be surprised by Zé’s accusation: