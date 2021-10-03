Monday’s ‘Empire’ Summary (4): Commander confronts Merival, who ends up making a confession

“Our conversation will be long”, warns the Commander when he meets the lawyer suspected of being Fabrício Melgaço.
In this Monday’s chapter, 4, of the 9 pm soap opera, ‘Império’, the public will see a serious and revealing conversation between Merival (Roberto Pirillo) and the Comendador (Alexandre Nero), who will be suspecting that the lawyer is Fabrício Melgaço, responsible for having stolen the Medeiros family fortune. The conversation comes after Zé, in jail, received a note with a phone from Merival, which will leave the businessman with a flea behind his ear.
The Commander arrives in his room at Império and says: “Our conversation will be far”. Merival asks what the client wants that is so important and he hears from Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal): “I want to know what your plans are from now on, Merival. Or, should I call you Fabrício Melgaço? “.
Merival says he doesn’t know who Fabrício is and Zé replies: “Don’t play dumb, you know very well that Fabrício Melgaço is the one who wants to take me down, the one who shaved off all of my accounts in Switzerland, who tried to kill me twice. Not me. I think, I’m sure”
Merival will be surprised by Zé’s accusation:
Merival denies that it’s Fabrício and remembers their relationship: “I’m your lawyer, I did everything to get you out of jail and I’ve been with you for over 20 years.”
Maria Isis’s boyfriend (Marina Ruy Barbosa) raises the tone: “Confess soon, Merival.” The lawyer, exalted, ends up making a revelation about his past: “I am… I was, in love with Marta yes, but I always respected you. I never advanced the signal and she never gave me the slightest chance. In spite of everything what you did to her, Marta still loves you and makes a point of making it very clear.”
Zé also asks about Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia): “And as for Maurílio, from which hole did you dig that thing up?” Merival answers: “I met Maurílio at his house, I only started to have contact with this guy after you had the luxury of dying”.
Despite Merival saying several times that he is not, Fabrício Melgaço Zé insists that the lawyer “will have to prove it, and very well proven” for him to believe. The conversation doesn’t end well and Merival ends up resigning: “Don’t worry, I’ll never go near you, or your family, or your company. I’m not your lawyer anymore.”
Cristina stops Cora from talking to José Alfredo. Joshua hears Merival declare himself to Maria Marta. Maria Marta cries when she sees Maria Isis with José Alfredo. Noely introduces herself to Magnolia as a fan and gets a job with her. Carmen distrusts Orville. José Alfredo believes that Merival could be one of his enemies. Maurílio installs a camera in José Alfredo’s room.
Silviano refuses to sit at the table with Maria Marta’s family and everyone finds it strange. Leonardo hears Felipe threaten Enrico and tells Claudio. José Alfredo takes Maria Isis to his room in the mansion. Erika and Robertão are frightened by Noely. Cora questions Cristina about the party in honor of the Commander. Claudio is wounded by Felipe in place of Enrico. José Alfredo talks with Merival.